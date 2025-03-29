International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Army Seizes Ukrainian Strongpoint Near Kursk Border
Russian Army Seizes Ukrainian Strongpoint Near Kursk Border
Fighters of the Guards Airborne Assault Don Cossack Regiment from Feodosia have captured a key stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Kursk border region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
A soldier with the call sign 'Stitch' recounted that four Ukrainian troops surrendered.The capture of the stronghold allowed Russian units to advance further, pushing enemy forces out of the Kursk border region.In early March, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region, liberating 30 settlements within a week, including the district center—the city of Sudzha.
Russian Army Seizes Ukrainian Strongpoint Near Kursk Border

08:03 GMT 29.03.2025
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district prepares to fire a machine gun at an air target amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location, in Russia
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district prepares to fire a machine gun at an air target amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location, in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2025
Fighters of the Guards Airborne Assault Don Cossack Regiment from Feodosia have captured a key stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk border region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Assault units of the Guards Airborne Assault Don Cossack Regiment from Feodosia seized an important Ukrainian stronghold in the Kursk border region. Artillery provided support to the assault troops by suppressing enemy fire before the paratroopers launched their attack on the Ukrainian position," the ministry stated.

"Several Ukrainian servicemen were taken prisoner, while two foreign-made infantry fighting vehicles, along with a large stockpile of small arms and ammunition, were captured as trophies," the ministry added.

A soldier with the call sign 'Stitch' recounted that four Ukrainian troops surrendered.

"As we advanced on the position, we were under heavy enemy fire. Mortars were hitting us. We overcame our fear and moved in. Four Ukrainians survived and surrendered—we took them as prisoners. They were mobilized Ukrainians. They told us they were picked up off the streets and sent to fight," the fighter said.
The capture of the stronghold allowed Russian units to advance further, pushing enemy forces out of the Kursk border region.
In early March, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region, liberating 30 settlements within a week, including the district center—the city of Sudzha.
