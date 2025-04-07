https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/price-of-bitcoin-falls-below-75000-for-1st-time-since-november-7-1121753742.html
Price of Bitcoin Falls Below $75,000 for 1st Time Since November 7
The price of Bitcoin is decreasing by almost 10% on Monday, falling below $75,000 for the first time since November 7, according to trading data.
On Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, bitcoin was down 9.68% over the past 24 hours, trading at $75,130.62 as of 06:52 GMT. Befire that, it hit $74,701.2. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price of more than 20 exchanges, the price of bitcoin fell by 9.83% to an average of $75,003.03.
