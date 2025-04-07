https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/price-of-bitcoin-falls-below-75000-for-1st-time-since-november-7-1121753742.html

Price of Bitcoin Falls Below $75,000 for 1st Time Since November 7

Price of Bitcoin Falls Below $75,000 for 1st Time Since November 7

Sputnik International

The price of Bitcoin is decreasing by almost 10% on Monday, falling below $75,000 for the first time since November 7, according to trading data.

2025-04-07T09:31+0000

2025-04-07T09:31+0000

2025-04-07T09:31+0000

economy

binance

bitcoin

trade

crypto currency

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121345146_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_f9fa29555ce9ffa5c16799a943c228ca.jpg

On Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, bitcoin was down 9.68% over the past 24 hours, trading at $75,130.62 as of 06:52 GMT. Befire that, it hit $74,701.2. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price of more than 20 exchanges, the price of bitcoin fell by 9.83% to an average of $75,003.03.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/blackrock-ceo-bitcoin-might-dethrone-us-dollar-as-global-reserve-currency--1121724448.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

price of bitcoin, trading data, bitcoin falls, first time