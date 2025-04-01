https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/blackrock-ceo-bitcoin-might-dethrone-us-dollar-as-global-reserve-currency--1121724448.html

BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin Might Dethrone US Dollar as Global Reserve Currency

Sputnik International

America’s mounting national debt, which is currently at $36 trillion, could prompt investors to start viewing the digital currency as a safer bet, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has warned.

America’s mounting national debt, which is currently at $36 trillion, could prompt investors to start viewing the digital currency as a safer bet, Larry Fink has warned.Mandatory government spending and debt service will consume all federal revenue, creating a permanent deficit by 2030, Fink added.Initially, Fink was a skeptic, often dismissing Bitcoin as a speculative asset and referring to it as a "fad." However, he gradually became more open to the idea of digital assets. In January 2024, BlackRock introduced the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), a Bitcoin ETF that swiftly emerged as the largest cryptocurrency fund globally.BlackRock's Outlook 2025 referred to Bitcoin as "a tactical hedge against specific risks, like gold" amid "geopolitical fragmentation" of the world into competing blocs.

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

Svetlana Ekimenko

