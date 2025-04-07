https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/putin-congratulates-hockey-legend-ovechkin-on-setting-historic-nhl-goal-record-1121753215.html

Putin Congratulates Hockey Legend Ovechkin on Setting Historic NHL Goal Record

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated hockey player Alexander Ovechkin on breaking the historic record for the number of goals scored in the regular NHL championships, noting that the achievement was not only his personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Congratulations on your outstanding record. You have surpassed the legendary masters in the number of goals scored in the regular season matches of the National Hockey League. In your eventful sports career, you have won world and national tournaments, and many other bright, unique achievements that have entered the annals of the national hockey school. Without a doubt, this achievement has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad," Putin's message of greetings reads. Putin also wished Ovechkin good health, good luck, and a fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and sports.On Saturday night, Ovechkin scored a double in the match against Chicago (5-3) and reached the mark of 894 goals in his career, repeating the record of Canadian Wayne Gretzky (894). On Sunday, the 39-year-old Russian scored a goal against the New York Islanders (1-4). The striker brought the total number of goals in the regular NHL championships to 895, becoming the sole record holder of the league.

