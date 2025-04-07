International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/putin-congratulates-hockey-legend-ovechkin-on-setting-historic-nhl-goal-record-1121753215.html
Putin Congratulates Hockey Legend Ovechkin on Setting Historic NHL Goal Record
Putin Congratulates Hockey Legend Ovechkin on Setting Historic NHL Goal Record
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated hockey player Alexander Ovechkin on breaking the historic record for the number of goals scored in the regular NHL championships, noting that the achievement was not only his personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad, the Kremlin said on Monday.
2025-04-07T09:18+0000
2025-04-07T09:18+0000
world
alexander ovechkin
vladimir putin
russia
national hockey league (nhl)
goal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107807/43/1078074372_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f57142392a1dba7d3ef0e980f53daf24.jpg
"Congratulations on your outstanding record. You have surpassed the legendary masters in the number of goals scored in the regular season matches of the National Hockey League. In your eventful sports career, you have won world and national tournaments, and many other bright, unique achievements that have entered the annals of the national hockey school. Without a doubt, this achievement has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad," Putin's message of greetings reads. Putin also wished Ovechkin good health, good luck, and a fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and sports.On Saturday night, Ovechkin scored a double in the match against Chicago (5-3) and reached the mark of 894 goals in his career, repeating the record of Canadian Wayne Gretzky (894). On Sunday, the 39-year-old Russian scored a goal against the New York Islanders (1-4). The striker brought the total number of goals in the regular NHL championships to 895, becoming the sole record holder of the league.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/ovechkin-breaks-gretzkys-nhl-record-by-scoring-895th-goal-1121751217.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107807/43/1078074372_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4301e6af0e97dddc24e8c07c222ebb11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, regular nhl championships, goals scored
russian president vladimir putin, regular nhl championships, goals scored

Putin Congratulates Hockey Legend Ovechkin on Setting Historic NHL Goal Record

09:18 GMT 07.04.2025
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin IIWashington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Capitals won 6-4.
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Capitals won 6-4. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated hockey player Alexander Ovechkin on breaking the historic record for the number of goals scored in the regular NHL championships, noting that the achievement was not only his personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"Congratulations on your outstanding record. You have surpassed the legendary masters in the number of goals scored in the regular season matches of the National Hockey League. In your eventful sports career, you have won world and national tournaments, and many other bright, unique achievements that have entered the annals of the national hockey school. Without a doubt, this achievement has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad," Putin's message of greetings reads.
Putin also wished Ovechkin good health, good luck, and a fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and sports.
Alexander Ovechkin during warm-up before the start of the regular season NHL match between the New York Islanders (New York) and the Washington Capitals (Washington). - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2025
Beyond Politics
Ovechkin Breaks Gretzky's NHL Record by Scoring 895th Goal
Yesterday, 18:38 GMT
On Saturday night, Ovechkin scored a double in the match against Chicago (5-3) and reached the mark of 894 goals in his career, repeating the record of Canadian Wayne Gretzky (894). On Sunday, the 39-year-old Russian scored a goal against the New York Islanders (1-4). The striker brought the total number of goals in the regular NHL championships to 895, becoming the sole record holder of the league.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала