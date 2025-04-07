https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/russian-investigators-launch-case-over-murder-of-civilian-by-polish-mercenaries-1121753056.html
Russian Investigators Launch Case Over Murder of Civilian by Polish Mercenaries
Russian investigators have launched a criminal case in connection with the murder of a civilian from the Kursk Region village of Plekhovo by Polish mercenaries, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Monday.
"A criminal case has been opened on this fact under the signs of a crime provided for in ... the criminal code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act)," the spokeswoman said.While working with civilians in the Kursk Region village of Plekhovo, military investigators received information from a woman about the murder of her relative by Polish mercenaries serving in the armed forces of Ukraine. According to the woman, the Polish mercenaries fired at a residential area in the village, as a result of which her husband's brother was killed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian investigators have launched a criminal case in connection with the murder of a civilian from the Kursk Region village of Plekhovo by Polish mercenaries, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Monday.
"A criminal case has been opened on this fact under the signs of a crime provided for in ... the criminal code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act)," the spokeswoman said.
While working with civilians in the Kursk Region village of Plekhovo, military investigators received information from a woman about the murder of her relative by Polish mercenaries serving in the armed forces of Ukraine.
According to the woman, the Polish mercenaries
fired at a residential area in the village, as a result of which her husband's brother was killed.