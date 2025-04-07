https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/russian-investigators-launch-case-over-murder-of-civilian-by-polish-mercenaries-1121753056.html

Russian Investigators Launch Case Over Murder of Civilian by Polish Mercenaries

Russian Investigators Launch Case Over Murder of Civilian by Polish Mercenaries

Sputnik International

Russian investigators have launched a criminal case in connection with the murder of a civilian from the Kursk Region village of Plekhovo by Polish mercenaries, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Monday.

2025-04-07T09:14+0000

2025-04-07T09:14+0000

2025-04-07T09:14+0000

russia

kursk

russia

poland

russian investigative committee

mercenaries

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_d008469d14dbf688a05d11b84aa10d02.jpg

"A criminal case has been opened on this fact under the signs of a crime provided for in ... the criminal code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act)," the spokeswoman said.While working with civilians in the Kursk Region village of Plekhovo, military investigators received information from a woman about the murder of her relative by Polish mercenaries serving in the armed forces of Ukraine. According to the woman, the Polish mercenaries fired at a residential area in the village, as a result of which her husband's brother was killed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/captured-polish-mercenary-reveals-ukraine-recruits-foreign-fighters-indiscriminately-1121334377.html

kursk

russia

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian investigators, polish mercenaries, russian investigative committee, murder of a civilian