South Korea Schedules Presidential Elections for June 3 - Reports
The South Korean government tentatively scheduled the next presidential election for June 3, state-run news agency Yonhap reported.
The country's constitutional court officially removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office on Friday. On December 3, 2024, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament voted to lift his declaration just hours later, which Yoon complied with, subsequently apologizing to the nation. On December 14, the South Korean parliament impeached Yoon over his controversial martial law declaration.
News
en_EN
01:58 GMT 07.04.2025 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 07.04.2025)
