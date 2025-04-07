International
South Korea Schedules Presidential Elections for June 3 - Reports
South Korea Schedules Presidential Elections for June 3 - Reports
The South Korean government tentatively scheduled the next presidential election for June 3, state-run news agency Yonhap reported.
2025-04-07T01:58+0000
2025-04-07T04:18+0000
The country's constitutional court officially removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office on Friday. On December 3, 2024, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament voted to lift his declaration just hours later, which Yoon complied with, subsequently apologizing to the nation. On December 14, the South Korean parliament impeached Yoon over his controversial martial law declaration.
South Korea Schedules Presidential Elections for June 3 - Reports

01:58 GMT 07.04.2025 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 07.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonProtesters carry a caricature of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally demanding his arrest in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
Protesters carry a caricature of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally demanding his arrest in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
The South Korean government tentatively scheduled the next presidential election for June 3, state-run news agency Yonhap reported.
The country's constitutional court officially removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office on Friday.
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2025
Asia
South Korea's Constitutional Court Upholds Impeachment of Country's President
4 April, 09:40 GMT
On December 3, 2024, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament voted to lift his declaration just hours later, which Yoon complied with, subsequently apologizing to the nation. On December 14, the South Korean parliament impeached Yoon over his controversial martial law declaration.
