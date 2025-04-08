https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/judge-orders-white-house-to-restore-ap-access-over-the-use-of-gulf-of-mexico-1121842700.html

Judge Orders White House to Restore AP Access Over the Use of 'Gulf of Mexico'

Judge Orders White House to Restore AP Access Over the Use of 'Gulf of Mexico'

Sputnik International

A US district judge rules that AP should be allowed access to the Oval Office and Air Force One, a right that was taken away because of the agency's decision to refer to the Gulf of Mexico in its reporting.

2025-04-08T21:35+0000

2025-04-08T21:35+0000

2025-04-09T04:14+0000

americas

white house

us court

us district court

the associated press

oval office

press

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121475004_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_00203078acd1dbc679108a62f4d261f2.jpg

The US court for the District of Columbia has ordered the White House to lift a ban on the Associated Press from attending events in the Oval Office and on Air Force One that was imposed on the agency over its editorial policies."Defendants shall immediately rescind the denial of the AP’s access to the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other limited spaces based on the AP’s viewpoint when such spaces are made open to other members of the White House press pool," a court document read on Tuesday.In February, the Associated Press sued White House officials over denial of access to events involving the US president. The agency was barred from the Oval Office and Air Force One after it refused to use the "Gulf of America" in its reports when covering the Gulf of Mexico. The AP argues the ban violated its First Amendment rights.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/trump-orders-to-rename-gulf-of-mexico-into-gulf-of-america-1121478176.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ap news, gulf of mexico, gulf of america, white house against press, access to the oval office, why ap cannot access oval office