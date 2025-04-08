https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/trumps-tariff-war-escalates-us-slaps-104-tax-on-chinese-goods-report-1121840247.html

Trump’s Tariff War Escalates: US Slaps 104% Tax on Chinese Goods - Report

The United States will begin collecting a 104% tariff on Chinese goods starting Wednesday after Beijing missed President Donald Trump’s deadline to roll back retaliation measures, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday to Fox News.

On Friday, the Chinese State Council announced that China would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all goods imported from the United States. In response, Trump stated on Monday that he would increase tariffs on Chinese imports by 50%, effective April 9, unless Beijing rescinds its retaliatory tariffs by Tuesday. On April 2, Trump signed an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on US trade partners, which includes a 34% tariff on China, a 20% tariff on the European Union, and 24% on Japanese imports. Trump also signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on foreign-made cars, light trucks, and auto parts, saying that such a measure was necessary to protect "national security."

