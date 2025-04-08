International
Trump’s Tariff War Escalates: US Slaps 104% Tax on Chinese Goods - Report
The United States will begin collecting a 104% tariff on Chinese goods starting Wednesday after Beijing missed President Donald Trump’s deadline to roll back retaliation measures, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday to Fox News.
On Friday, the Chinese State Council announced that China would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all goods imported from the United States. In response, Trump stated on Monday that he would increase tariffs on Chinese imports by 50%, effective April 9, unless Beijing rescinds its retaliatory tariffs by Tuesday. On April 2, Trump signed an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on US trade partners, which includes a 34% tariff on China, a 20% tariff on the European Union, and 24% on Japanese imports. Trump also signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on foreign-made cars, light trucks, and auto parts, saying that such a measure was necessary to protect "national security."
17:33 GMT 08.04.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will begin collecting a 104% tariff on Chinese goods starting Wednesday after Beijing missed President Donald Trump’s deadline to roll back retaliation measures, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday to Fox News.
On Friday, the Chinese State Council announced that China would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all goods imported from the United States. In response, Trump stated on Monday that he would increase tariffs on Chinese imports by 50%, effective April 9, unless Beijing rescinds its retaliatory tariffs by Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump appears on a television screen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, April 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
Analysis
Trump's Tariff Gamble Could Plunge Planet Into New Great Depression: Here's Why
Yesterday, 17:37 GMT
On April 2, Trump signed an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on US trade partners, which includes a 34% tariff on China, a 20% tariff on the European Union, and 24% on Japanese imports. Trump also signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on foreign-made cars, light trucks, and auto parts, saying that such a measure was necessary to protect "national security."
