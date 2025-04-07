https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/trumps-tariff-gamble-could-plunge-planet-into-new-great-depression-heres-why-1121833547.html

Trump's Tariff Gamble Could Plunge Planet Into New Great Depression: Here's Why

Global markets are in turmoil in the wake of President Trump's announcement of steep new tariffs against most of the world. Combined with massive debt and rising geopolitical tensions, the tariff wars have left more than a few observers drawing worrying historical parallels.

“In 1930, the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act was signed into law by President Hoover. It was the combination of the credit bubble bursting, plus the effect of the tariffs, which imposed a minimum tariff of 20% on all US imports that led to the collapse of the stock market and the Depression,” Macleod warned.High-Stakes Game of ChickenThe situation is characterized by hopes that one of three power players: big banks, the Fed or the administration will intervene to return stability, Ostwald says, with an infusion of mobilized bank capital, an emergency rate cut by the Fed, or a decision to relent by Trump needed to arrest the volatility.Driving Dedollarization Into High Gear?“We can expect turmoil to continue even while the markets get used to that turmoil and it becomes the new normal,” veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff says, commenting on the Trump tariff salvo.“There are two players at the high table – China and the United States. The surrounding noisy gaggle of countries are important yet in fact secondary players. We are watching the geopolitical and economic world as we knew it being re-routed in very short order – in days and not decades,” Goncharoff explained.As for the tariffs, Goncharoff believes Trump’s characterization of them as “medicine” is probably the most apt.Whether it actually helps the “disease” is “still an open question,” the observer sums up.

