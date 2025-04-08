https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/trumps-would-be-assassin-asked-ukrainians-for-stinger-missile-to-take-out-future-president-1121839920.html

Trump’s Would-be Assassin Asked Ukrainians for Stinger Missile to ‘Take Out’ Future President

Ryan Routh attempted to purchase a Stinger missile or RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) from an unidentified contact in Ukraine.

He made these requests in Signal messages on his phone revealed by prosecutors in an admission of evidence request. In one message, Routh stated that he needed the weapons to prevent Trump from being re-elected, saying he was "not good for Ukraine." The messages also included an image of Trump’s plane, which Routh said Trump “gets on and off daily.” Routh, a 59-year-old from North Carolina, has been charged with plotting to assassinate Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course in September 2024.

