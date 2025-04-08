https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/us-chamber-of-commerce-threatens-to-sue-trump-administration-over-tariffs---fortune-1121837429.html
US Chamber of Commerce Threatens to Sue Trump Administration Over Tariffs - Fortune
US Chamber of Commerce Threatens to Sue Trump Administration Over Tariffs - Fortune
Sputnik International
The US Chamber of Commerce, the country's most powerful corporate lobby, is considering filing a lawsuit against the administration of US President Donald Trump to block the entry of new import tariffs into force, the Fortune magazine reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions of the lawsuit.
2025-04-08T09:18+0000
2025-04-08T09:18+0000
2025-04-08T09:18+0000
americas
donald trump
elon musk
european union (eu)
us chamber of commerce
chamber of commerce
china
beijing
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/03/1121737336_0:0:2388:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ae33e5cbd21fe4730f25d88cc305e83f.jpg
The Chamber of Commerce may claim that Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs was illegal. According to the publication, some of the organization's largest members are calling for the lawsuit. Sources also say that other organizations might join the lawsuit. The head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk personally asked US President Donald Trump to reconsider new US tariffs on imports from a number of countries, the Washington Post reported, citing two sources.According to the publication, over the weekend, when Elon Musk unleashed a stream of messages on social media criticizing one of the White House's top advisers, trade aide Peter Navarro, for Trump's aggressive tariff plan, he personally approached the president.The attempt, however, has not yet been successful: Trump on Monday threatened to add new 50% tariffs on imports from China on top of those already announced if Beijing did not abandon its retaliatory measures, the newspaper said.On Sunday, Musk announced his support for the creation of a free trade area with the EU, despite President Trump's previously imposed trade tariffs against the union.The US President signed an executive order on April 2 introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries, calling it a "liberation." The basic minimum rate will be 10%, and 20% for goods from the European Union. The US President promised budget revenue from tariffs of $6-$7 trillion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/gaming--the-system-companies-hatching-plans-to-dodge-trumps-tariff-tornado-1121836816.html
americas
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/03/1121737336_1:0:2124:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_242617c2a6b08cc8a7f81b3d891e8018.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us chamber of commerce, us president donald trump, lawsuit, administration of us president donald trump
us chamber of commerce, us president donald trump, lawsuit, administration of us president donald trump
US Chamber of Commerce Threatens to Sue Trump Administration Over Tariffs - Fortune
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Chamber of Commerce, the country's most powerful corporate lobby, is considering filing a lawsuit against the administration of US President Donald Trump to block the entry of new import tariffs into force, the Fortune magazine reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions of the lawsuit.
The Chamber of Commerce may claim that Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs was illegal.
According to the publication, some of the organization's largest members are calling for the lawsuit. Sources also say that other organizations might join the lawsuit.
The head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk personally asked US President Donald Trump to reconsider new US tariffs on imports from a number of countries, the Washington Post reported, citing two sources.
According to the publication, over the weekend, when Elon Musk unleashed a stream of messages on social media criticizing one of the White House's top advisers, trade aide Peter Navarro, for Trump's aggressive tariff plan, he personally approached the president.
The attempt, however, has not yet been successful: Trump on Monday threatened to add new 50% tariffs on imports from China on top of those already announced if Beijing did not abandon its retaliatory measures, the newspaper said.
On Sunday, Musk announced his support for the creation of a free trade area with the EU, despite President Trump's previously imposed trade tariffs against the union.
The US President signed an executive order on April 2 introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports
from other countries, calling it a "liberation." The basic minimum rate will be 10%, and 20% for goods from the European Union. The US President promised budget revenue from tariffs of $6-$7 trillion.