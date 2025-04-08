International
US, Iran to Hold Indirect Negotiations in Oman
US, Iran to Hold Indirect Negotiations in Oman
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirms the upcoming US-Iran meeting in Oman on Saturday for high-level indirect talks.
Donald Trump previously announced direct negotiations with the Iranian side at "almost the highest level" this Saturday, which Tehran later corrected.Iran has previously ruled out direct talks with the US under threats and pressure, but has left the door open for indirect negotiations.Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia, China and Iran will hold talks on Iran's nuclear program in Moscow tomorrow.
US, Iran to Hold Indirect Negotiations in Oman

00:09 GMT 08.04.2025 (Updated: 03:59 GMT 08.04.2025)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirms the upcoming US-Iran meeting in Oman on Saturday for high-level indirect talks.
Donald Trump previously announced direct negotiations with the Iranian side at "almost the highest level" this Saturday, which Tehran later corrected.
Iran has previously ruled out direct talks with the US under threats and pressure, but has left the door open for indirect negotiations.
"It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court," the minister said on X.

Abbas Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia, China and Iran will hold talks on Iran's nuclear program in Moscow tomorrow.
