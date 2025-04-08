https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/us-iran-to-hold-indirect-negotiations-in-oman--1121835633.html
US, Iran to Hold Indirect Negotiations in Oman
US, Iran to Hold Indirect Negotiations in Oman
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirms the upcoming US-Iran meeting in Oman on Saturday for high-level indirect talks.
2025-04-08T00:09+0000
2025-04-08T00:09+0000
2025-04-08T03:59+0000
world
middle east
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
donald trump
abbas araghchi
iran nuclear deal
iran
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094629295_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7343a30a595043d29528bc0af4a456d4.jpg
Donald Trump previously announced direct negotiations with the Iranian side at "almost the highest level" this Saturday, which Tehran later corrected.Iran has previously ruled out direct talks with the US under threats and pressure, but has left the door open for indirect negotiations.Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia, China and Iran will hold talks on Iran's nuclear program in Moscow tomorrow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/no-talks-yet-iran-stands-firm-on-mediated-negotiations-with-us-1121750922.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094629295_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_102e21493ffcea1a41fc3e9c59c217e5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
new iran nuclear deal, trump on iran, iran nuclear deal talks, will trump attack iran, iran-us relations,
new iran nuclear deal, trump on iran, iran nuclear deal talks, will trump attack iran, iran-us relations,
US, Iran to Hold Indirect Negotiations in Oman
00:09 GMT 08.04.2025 (Updated: 03:59 GMT 08.04.2025)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirms the upcoming US-Iran meeting in Oman on Saturday for high-level indirect talks.
Donald Trump previously announced direct negotiations with the Iranian side at "almost the highest level" this Saturday, which Tehran later corrected.
Iran has previously ruled out direct talks with the US under threats and pressure, but has left the door open for indirect negotiations.
"It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court," the minister said on X.
Abbas Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia, China and Iran will hold talks on Iran's nuclear program in Moscow tomorrow.