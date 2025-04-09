https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/trump-says-104-tariffs-on-china-to-be-in-effect-until-they-make-deal-1121842816.html

Trump Says 104% Tariffs on China to Be in Effect Until They Make Deal

US President Donald Trump believes that China wants to make a deal with the United States on tariffs, adding, however, that Beijing will pay a 104% tariff until the deal is reached.

"That's why additional tariffs on Chinese goods are in place effective midnight tonight at 104% until they make a deal with us. That's what it's going to be. I think they'll make a deal at some point. They want to make a deal … They just don't know how to get it started because they're proud people," Trump said at the NRCC Dinner on Tuesday evening.Last week, Trump signed an executive order implementing reciprocal tariffs on US trade partners, which includes a 34% tariff on China. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US will begin collecting a 104% tariff on Chinese goods starting April 9 after Beijing missed President Donald Trump’s deadline to roll back retaliation measures.

