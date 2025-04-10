https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/russia-us-talks-in-istanbul-turkiye-what-you-need-to-know--1121850828.html

Russia-US Talks in Istanbul, Turkiye: What You Need to Know

Russia-US Talks in Istanbul, Turkiye: What You Need to Know

Sputnik International

The fresh round of Russia-US expert consultations in Istanbul will focus on normalizing embassy operations.

2025-04-10T06:57+0000

2025-04-10T06:57+0000

2025-04-10T06:57+0000

world

russia

us

talks

diplomatic missions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0a/1121851023_0:79:3361:1970_1920x0_80_0_0_5983b6c1a5c1cfeca0cf8e9bd616a511.jpg

The fresh round of Russia-US expert consultations in Istanbul will focus on normalizing embassy operations. Who’s Leading The Talks? Russia’s delegation is headed by the new ambassador to Washington, Aleksander Darchiev. The US side is led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter.What's On The Agenda? The talks aim to restore the operations of the diplomatic missions of the two countries. Russia is prepared for a serious discussion with the US regarding the return of diplomatic property wrongfully confiscated by Washington. The agenda will also include issues of diplomats’ movements around the host country, visa and financial restrictions, and a discussion of resuming direct air flights between the two countries suspended by the US. Ukraine, political, and security issues are not on the agenda. What's Been Reached? An agreement on guarantees for bank servicing of their diplomatic missions, according to Darchiyev.The first such meeting was held on February 27 at the residence of the US consul general in Istanbul. The consultations were "substantive and professional."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/new-russia-us-contacts-upcoming-next-week--kremlins-envoy--1121748807.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

whatwill russia-us talks in istanbul, turkiye, focus on, russia-us expert consultations, russia and us to discuss normalizing embassy operations.