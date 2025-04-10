International
Russia-US Talks in Istanbul, Turkiye: What You Need to Know
Russia-US Talks in Istanbul, Turkiye: What You Need to Know
The fresh round of Russia-US expert consultations in Istanbul will focus on normalizing embassy operations.
Russia-US Talks in Istanbul, Turkiye: What You Need to Know

06:57 GMT 10.04.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
The last Russian-US consultations on February 27 in Istanbul were conducted in a "substantive and businesslike manner," the Foreign Ministry stated in a release following the meeting.
The fresh round of Russia-US expert consultations in Istanbul will focus on normalizing embassy operations.

Who’s Leading The Talks?

Russia’s delegation is headed by the new ambassador to Washington, Aleksander Darchiev.
The US side is led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter.

What's On The Agenda?

The talks aim to restore the operations of the diplomatic missions of the two countries.
Russia is prepared for a serious discussion with the US regarding the return of diplomatic property wrongfully confiscated by Washington.
The agenda will also include issues of diplomats’ movements around the host country, visa and financial restrictions, and a discussion of resuming direct air flights between the two countries suspended by the US.
Ukraine, political, and security issues are not on the agenda.

What's Been Reached?

An agreement on guarantees for bank servicing of their diplomatic missions, according to Darchiyev.
The first such meeting was held on February 27 at the residence of the US consul general in Istanbul. The consultations were "substantive and professional."
