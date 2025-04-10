https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/russian-strikes-obliterate-ukraines-top-artillery-munitions-plants-the-details-1121852491.html

Russian Strikes Obliterate Ukraine’s Top Artillery Munitions Plants: The Details

“Our main national munitions production site has been wiped out,” an officer from the Ukrainian Army’s 104th Brigade revealed to Le Monde this week in an exposé on Russian drone and missile operations against strategic targets in Shostka, Sumy region. Here's what to know about the factory and its detonating cap-making sister enterprise.

According to the officer, the Zvezda and Impulse military plants were targeted repeatedly in 2024, including a massive attack by 13 ballistic missiles on December 31.ZvezdaImpulseThe twin plants’ destruction is very bad news for Ukraine’s war effort, which already relies on NATO deliveries for over 80% of its military needs, and faces ever-present threats of a cutoff in US aid as Moscow and Washington push for a peace deal.

