https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/serbia-would-lose-over-16bln-if-it-imposed-sanctions-on-russia---deputy-prime-minister-1121850092.html

Serbia Would Lose Over $16Bln If It Imposed Sanctions on Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

Serbia Would Lose Over $16Bln If It Imposed Sanctions on Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Serbia would lose at least 15 billion euros ($16.4 billion) a year if it imposed sanctions on Russia at the request of the European Union, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

2025-04-10T03:59+0000

2025-04-10T03:59+0000

2025-04-10T04:04+0000

world

serbia

aleksandar vulin

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

western sanctions against russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/15/1121657791_0:57:3071:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_2fde5aec238402eb7ddae5b6ffec8c95.jpg

"If we followed the unreasonable and hysterical EU policy towards Russia, Serbia would directly suffer at least 15 billion euros in damages, and no one in the EU would be able to compensate for this... If Serbia imposed sanctions on Russia, we would lose 4 billion euros in trade every year," Vulin said on Wednesday. He added that Serbia is not ready to finance the armed conflict in Ukraine, and the fact that Brussels insists on Belgrade imposing sanctions on Russia indicates that "the EU does not care about Serbia." Vulin also complained that Serbia has been fulfilling all the EU's "whims and demands" for 20 years, and then Brussels announces that Ukraine and Moldova will become the bloc's next full members "without meeting a single criterion." In 2024, Serbia’s GDP reached about 82 billion euros.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20190329/serbia-eu-nato-membership-1073666454.html

serbia

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-serbia relations, aleksandar vulin, european union, russian economy under sanctions, western sanctions against russia, sanctions against russia, anti-russian bias, anti-russian fearmongering