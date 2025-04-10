https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/serbia-would-lose-over-16bln-if-it-imposed-sanctions-on-russia---deputy-prime-minister-1121850092.html
Serbia Would Lose Over $16Bln If It Imposed Sanctions on Russia - Deputy Prime Minister
Serbia Would Lose Over $16Bln If It Imposed Sanctions on Russia - Deputy Prime Minister
Serbia would lose at least 15 billion euros ($16.4 billion) a year if it imposed sanctions on Russia at the request of the European Union, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.
"If we followed the unreasonable and hysterical EU policy towards Russia, Serbia would directly suffer at least 15 billion euros in damages, and no one in the EU would be able to compensate for this... If Serbia imposed sanctions on Russia, we would lose 4 billion euros in trade every year," Vulin said on Wednesday. He added that Serbia is not ready to finance the armed conflict in Ukraine, and the fact that Brussels insists on Belgrade imposing sanctions on Russia indicates that "the EU does not care about Serbia." Vulin also complained that Serbia has been fulfilling all the EU's "whims and demands" for 20 years, and then Brussels announces that Ukraine and Moldova will become the bloc's next full members "without meeting a single criterion." In 2024, Serbia’s GDP reached about 82 billion euros.
Serbia Would Lose Over $16Bln If It Imposed Sanctions on Russia - Deputy Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbia would lose at least 15 billion euros ($16.4 billion) a year if it imposed sanctions on Russia at the request of the European Union, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.
"If we followed the unreasonable and hysterical EU policy towards Russia
, Serbia would directly suffer at least 15 billion euros in damages
, and no one in the EU would be able to compensate for this... If Serbia imposed sanctions on Russia, we would lose 4 billion euros in trade every year,
" Vulin said on Wednesday.
He added that Serbia is not ready to finance the armed conflict in Ukraine, and the fact that Brussels insists on Belgrade imposing sanctions on Russia indicates that "the EU does not care about Serbia."
Vulin also complained that Serbia has been fulfilling all the EU's "whims and demands" for 20 years, and then Brussels announces that Ukraine and Moldova will become the bloc's next full members "without meeting a single criterion."
In 2024, Serbia’s GDP reached about 82 billion euros.