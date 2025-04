https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/trump-after-tariff-hike-on-china-says-stands-ready-to-meet-with-xi-1121849670.html

Trump After Tariff Hike on China Says Stands Ready to Meet With Xi

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday in the wake of a ping pong of tariffs with China that he is open to meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him a "friend."

"Sure, I’d meet with him [Xi]," Trump told reporters. "He's a friend of mine. I like him, President Xi, I like him. I respect him."

