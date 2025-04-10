Trump Brags About Weapons No One Else Has. But Here's a Twist: America Is Not the Only One

International
17:43 GMT 10.04.2025
These weapons are sending CHILLS worldwide.

1. Oreshnik missile

Russia’s new, mobile, ground-based IRBM carries a non-nuclear MIRV payload, and accelerates to speeds up to Mach 10, with its explosive payload getting as hot as the surface of the Sun during flight.
The US has nothing like it.

2. Avangard HGV

This strategic, nuclear-capable, scramjet Russian hypersonic glide vehicle is launched by Sarmat and Voevoda ICBMs, dropping (WHILE MANEUVERING) onto targets at speeds up to Mach 30.
Impervious to ALL missile defense systems.
3. DF-ZF hypersonic glider

China’s DF-ZF has a range up to 3,000 km, and is launched by the DF-17 MRBM. This UNSTOPPABLE HGV flies at speeds up to Mach 10.
The DF-ZF is a perfect response to US attempts to militarize the South China Sea. The DoD has nothing like it.

4. DF-21D carrier killer

This Chinese anti-ship ballistic missile is a world first, and is designed to target large warships.
US carrier groups anywhere in a 1,800 km radius of China’s coast BEST BEWARE, as the DF-21D’s kinetic kill vehicle is impervious to air defenses.

5. Fattah-2 missile

Iran’s Fattah-2 hypersonic missile accelerates to speeds up to Mach 15, and can make trajectory adjustments in flight.
The missile has a 1,400 km range and has seen use in combat, PENETRATING Israel’s powerful missile defenses last October.

6. Next gen Bavar 373

Iran’s new Bavar 373-II air and missile defense system outshines the US Patriot in almost every way.
It has a longer range (300 km vs 200 km), better detection (separate radar on each TELAR vs centralized radar, and far greater mobility and autonomy.

7. Hwasong-19 ICBM

North Korea’s new solid fuel strategic missile has a 15,000 km range, MIRV capability and MASSIVE 11 axle mobile transporter-erector-launcher system.
For comparison, the US’s Minuteman III has a 13,000 km range, and is deployed in underground silos.

8. KN-25

This North Korean heavy artillery system is so powerful US analysts say it “BLURS THE DISTINCTION” between MLRS and SRBMs.
Judge for yourself: With its 380 km range and 300 kg warhead, the system proves the DPRK doesn’t even need nukes to devastate enemies.
