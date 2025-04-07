https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/how-to-treat-russophobia-1121831038.html

How to Treat Russophobia?

How to Treat Russophobia?

A large portion of Europe’s political class has a serious case of manic-depressive Russophobia claims the chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. He recently advised a “treatment plan" on his Telegram channel.

On how to treat Russophobia, the head of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has a magic pill on that score …Or even six.ORESHNIK This “Powerful Multicomponent Tranquilizer” is a cutting-edge, nuclear-capable intermediate-range hypersonic missile with a blistering Mach 12 speed. It can reach key NATO targets in Europe in record time.SARMATThe “Nuclear Neuroleptic” is a silo-launched, liquid-fueled ICBM that can toss nuclear or conventional warheads over 18,000 km, with both ballistic and maneuvering flight paths said to evade any current missile defense system.YARSWith a range of 12,000 km and three or four independently targeted warheads of 200kt yield, it delivers multiple hits in a single launch. Road-mobile or silo-based, it's the core of Russia’s strategic forces.KALIBRThe “Strong Sedative” is armed with a 400 to 500 kg warhead, boasting a 2,500 km range and maximum speed up of up to Mach 3. It flies low, hugging terrain to dodge enemy radars. ONIKS A ramjet-powered anti-ship cruise missile with 200 to 300 kg semi-armor piercing HE or thermonuclear warhead, it boasts up to 800 km range and Mach 2.9 max speed. Its predecessor, the P-700 Granit, was a Soviet-era missile with limited AI capability.ISKANDERThe mobile missile system delivers deadly strikes on enemy targets at more than 500 km. Iskander-M packs high-precision ballistic missiles, while its sibling the Iskander-K launches cruise missiles that hug the terrain.

