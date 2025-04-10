https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/us--panama-sign-deal-on-free-passage-of-us-warships-through-panama-canal---hegseth-1121849932.html
US & Panama Sign Deal on Free Passage of US Warships Through Panama Canal - Hegseth
The United States and Panama have signed a framework agreement on priority and free passage of American warships through the Panama Canal, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.
"We also signed with the minister of canal affairs a framework for US military and auxiliary ships to travel through the Panama Canal first and free," Hegseth told reporters following a visit to Panama. On April 8, Hegseth visited Panama for his inaugural visit to participate in the 2025 Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) and meet with defense officials from partner nations. NBC News reported in March that the White House has directed the Pentagon to develop plans for a possible increase in the US military presence in Panama as part of US President Donald Trump's strategy to retake the Panama Canal. Trump said in his address to the joint session of Congress on March 5 that his administration has begun efforts to regain US control over the Panama Canal.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Panama have signed a framework agreement on priority and free passage of American warships through the Panama Canal, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.
"We also signed with the minister of canal affairs a framework for US military and auxiliary ships to travel through the Panama Canal first and free," Hegseth told reporters following a visit to Panama.
On April 8, Hegseth visited Panama for his inaugural visit to participate in the 2025 Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) and meet with defense officials from partner nations.
NBC News reported in March that the White House has directed the Pentagon to develop plans for a possible increase in the US military presence in Panama
as part of US President Donald Trump's strategy to retake the Panama Canal.
Trump said in his address to the joint session of Congress on March 5 that his administration has begun efforts to regain US control over the Panama Canal.