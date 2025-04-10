https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/us--panama-sign-deal-on-free-passage-of-us-warships-through-panama-canal---hegseth-1121849932.html

US & Panama Sign Deal on Free Passage of US Warships Through Panama Canal - Hegseth

US & Panama Sign Deal on Free Passage of US Warships Through Panama Canal - Hegseth

Sputnik International

The United States and Panama have signed a framework agreement on priority and free passage of American warships through the Panama Canal, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.

2025-04-10T03:52+0000

2025-04-10T03:52+0000

2025-04-10T03:52+0000

americas

us

peter hegseth

donald trump

panama

pentagon

panama canal

white house

military drills

military exercises

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105489/25/1054892513_0:292:5745:3524_1920x0_80_0_0_3fea5c1f52f6ad7d60a5fc960b9c128b.jpg

"We also signed with the minister of canal affairs a framework for US military and auxiliary ships to travel through the Panama Canal first and free," Hegseth told reporters following a visit to Panama. On April 8, Hegseth visited Panama for his inaugural visit to participate in the 2025 Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) and meet with defense officials from partner nations. NBC News reported in March that the White House has directed the Pentagon to develop plans for a possible increase in the US military presence in Panama as part of US President Donald Trump's strategy to retake the Panama Canal. Trump said in his address to the joint session of Congress on March 5 that his administration has begun efforts to regain US control over the Panama Canal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250314/a-new-us-invasion-of-panama-in-motion-1121637977.html

americas

panama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

panama canal, us hegemony, us-china relations, us-china trade war, us-china war, us military, us army, us warships, american supremacy, american impunity