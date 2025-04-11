https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/ecuador-discussing-construction-of-first-low-capacity-nuclear-plant-with-russia---deputy-minister-1121855978.html
Ecuador Discussing Construction of First Low-Capacity Nuclear Plant With Russia - Deputy Minister
Ecuador is discussing the construction of the country's first low-capacity nuclear power plant with Russia and some other states, Ecuadorian Deputy Energy Minister Fabian Calero told Sputnik.
Earlier, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said his country needs nuclear energy projects. The deputy minister said Ecuador is currently working on a law on nuclear energy and on resolving issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He highlighted Russia has good experience in the nuclear sector.
03:55 GMT 11.04.2025 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 11.04.2025)
QUITO (Sputnik) - Ecuador is discussing the construction of the country's first low-capacity nuclear power plant with Russia and some other states, Ecuadorian Deputy Energy Minister Fabian Calero told Sputnik.
Earlier, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said his country needs nuclear energy projects.
The deputy minister said Ecuador is currently working on a law on nuclear energy and on resolving issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
"Our vision is that in about six years we will be able to install a modular reactor with a capacity of about 300 MW, and then we want to expand the capacity to one gigawatt," Calero said.
He highlighted Russia has good experience in the nuclear sector.
"We are discussing this with Russia, France, and the United States," the deputy minister added.