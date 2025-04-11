https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/ecuador-discussing-construction-of-first-low-capacity-nuclear-plant-with-russia---deputy-minister-1121855978.html

Ecuador Discussing Construction of First Low-Capacity Nuclear Plant With Russia - Deputy Minister

Sputnik International

Ecuador is discussing the construction of the country's first low-capacity nuclear power plant with Russia and some other states, Ecuadorian Deputy Energy Minister Fabian Calero told Sputnik.

2025-04-11T03:55+0000

2025-04-11T03:55+0000

2025-04-11T04:30+0000

Earlier, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said his country needs nuclear energy projects. The deputy minister said Ecuador is currently working on a law on nuclear energy and on resolving issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He highlighted Russia has good experience in the nuclear sector.

russia

ecuador

2025

