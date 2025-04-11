https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/germany-currently-unable-to-provide-patriot-systems-to-ukraine-1121860151.html

Germany Currently Unable to Provide Patriot Systems to Ukraine

Germany cannot currently supply additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, as it is still awaiting future deliveries, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated.

"As you know, Germany provided already four full systems of Patriot. We are not able to provide any more for the moment, because we are waiting for being provided by Raytheon in the years to come, which will start only in 2027," Pistorius explained during a press conference following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels.He noted that Germany plans to allocate over €11 billion (around $12.4 billion) in military aid to Ukraine by 2029.“We’re also working to expand repair capabilities for systems within Ukraine and aim to finalize new framework agreements for spare parts with the defense industry as soon as possible,” he added.Ahead of the meeting, Pistorius announced that Germany would send additional anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, including 30 Patriot missiles.Russia has repeatedly criticized Western arms shipments to Ukraine, claiming they obstruct peace efforts and implicate NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons destined for Ukraine would be considered a legitimate military target.

