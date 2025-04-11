International
New Mineral Deal's Draft Says US to Claim All Profits Until Ukraine Returns Aid
New Mineral Deal's Draft Says US to Claim All Profits Until Ukraine Returns Aid
A new draft agreement on mineral cooperation between the United States and Ukraine would grant Washington full rights to profits from joint projects until Ukraine repays all US aid received during the conflict, according to the New York Times.
Beyond that amount, Ukraine would also owe 4% annual interest. The updated draft, reportedly tougher on Kiev than earlier versions, is currently under discussion, with negotiations expected to span two days.Ukrainian officials have described the talks as largely technical and noted that senior leadership from either side will not be directly involved.The proposed deal would give the US a “right of first offer” on future projects and the ability to block any sale of Ukrainian resources to third countries. It also bars Ukraine from presenting investment opportunities to other parties during the agreement’s first year—even if those offers are more favorable.According to the report, oversight of all projects would fall under the US International Development Finance Corporation, which handles American investments abroad.
A new draft agreement on mineral cooperation between the United States and Ukraine would grant Washington full rights to profits from joint projects until Ukraine repays all US aid received during the conflict, according to the New York Times.
Beyond that amount, Ukraine would also owe 4% annual interest. The updated draft, reportedly tougher on Kiev than earlier versions, is currently under discussion, with negotiations expected to span two days.
Ukrainian officials have described the talks as largely technical and noted that senior leadership from either side will not be directly involved.
The proposed deal would give the US a “right of first offer” on future projects and the ability to block any sale of Ukrainian resources to third countries. It also bars Ukraine from presenting investment opportunities to other parties during the agreement’s first year—even if those offers are more favorable.
World
US Noose of Economic Colonization Tightens Further Around Ukraine's Neck
9 April, 17:26 GMT
World
US Noose of Economic Colonization Tightens Further Around Ukraine’s Neck
9 April, 17:26 GMT
According to the report, oversight of all projects would fall under the US International Development Finance Corporation, which handles American investments abroad.
