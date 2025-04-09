https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/us-noose-of-economic-colonization-tightens-further-around-ukraines-neck-1121845348.html

US Noose of Economic Colonization Tightens Further Around Ukraine’s Neck

Ukraine's largest steelmaker has just outsourced its lifeline, as the first shipment of 80,000 tons of US coking coal has arrived from United Coal Company LLC, Bloomberg revealed.

Ukraine's largest steelmaker has just outsourced its lifeline, as the first shipment of 80,000 tons of US coking coal has arrived from United Coal Company LLC, Bloomberg revealed. Metinvest BV plans to receive monthly shipments of this coal to sustain its nearly crippled steel operations. Russia’s recent triumphant advances near Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donbass region have compelled Ukraine to shut down its primary mine, the company’s sole domestic supplier of coking coal. Up For Grabs Coal is just one move in the US playbook to lock down Ukraine’s assets: 1. A revised US-Ukraine draft deal reportedly grants the Trump administration the “right of first offer” on investments in all infrastructure and natural resource projects within the country, Bloomberg reported. 2. This arrangement would give Washington near-total control over Ukraine’s oil, gas, metals, and energy assets, with profits funneled abroad through a joint investment fund. 3. The deal also impacts Ukraine’s ports, railways, and processing plants, essentially chaining down the country to a cycle of dependence on the US.

