OIC Hosts Global Photojournalism Workshop in Partnership with Sputnik

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA) organized a workshop titled "Photo Reportage for the Media: Understanding Photography, Important Elements, and Common Mistakes."

The workshop was held as part of the Sputnik Pro project, with the participation of more than 200 media professionals from around the world.At the beginning of the session, Mohammed bin Abdrabuh Al-Yami, director general of the Union of News Agencies (UNA), emphasized that the workshop aimed to enhance journalists' understanding of proper techniques for capturing distinctive images and producing comprehensive photo reports.Mohammed bin Abdrabuh Al-Yami highlighted the importance of images in persuasion, complementing information, and documentation. He also expressed gratitude to Sputnik for its efforts in organizing the workshop and sharing its expertise with journalists from member states.The workshop was led by Ekaterina Volkova, editor-in-chief of Sputnik's Visual Projects section, and focused on common pitfalls in photography and how to avoid them.The session also addressed challenges faced by photographers and offered solutions. It covered mistakes that can undermine a photo report and provided guidance on selecting the right angles when working on photo stories for various media outlets, thus helping improve both work quality and creativity.

