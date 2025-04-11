https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/on-the-50th-anniversary-of-the-lebanese-civil-war-over-half-of-lebanese-fear-its-return-1121857703.html

On the 50th Anniversary of the Lebanese Civil War: Over Half of Lebanese Fear Its Return

On the 50th Anniversary of the Lebanese Civil War: Over Half of Lebanese Fear Its Return

Sputnik International

This survey reflects the ongoing complexities of Lebanese collective memory and identity, as well as the widespread desire for a more unified and peaceful state that overcomes the burdens of its violent past.

2025-04-11T12:45+0000

2025-04-11T12:45+0000

2025-04-11T12:45+0000

world

mideast

lebanon

war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0b/1121857822_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_815579bf57b9753c87ab20156147d52b.jpg

Key Findings from a National Survey by An-Nahar and the Information International:Beirut, April 10, 2025 – Marking the fiftieth anniversary of the outbreak of the Lebanese Civil War, An-Nahar newspaper, in collaboration with the Information International, has released the results of a comprehensive opinion poll. The survey captures the evolving perception of Lebanese citizens regarding the conflict’s legacy and their vision for the country’s political future.Conducted between March 25 and April 2, 2025, the poll surveyed a representative sample of 1,200 Lebanese citizens from across the country through telephone interviews. The approach adhered to rigorous scientific standards, ensuring a balanced cross-section of age, gender, region, and religious affiliation.A Nation Reflects: Divided Narratives of the WarWhen asked to characterize the war that began on April 13, 1975, responses revealed a split in interpretation:Most respondents derived their understanding of the war from family and friends (81.9%), followed by media sources (44.8%), personal experiences (28.3%), and books or formal references (13.4%).Fear of History Repeating ItselfDespite the passage of decades, anxieties about conflict persist. While 48.3% reported no concern—32.5% of whom were "not at all worried"—a slightly higher percentage (51.7%) expressed varying degrees of concern that war could return. Notably, 25.8% said they were “very worried.”A Vision for the Future: Secularism and StabilityThere is a clear appetite for structural reform. A significant 63.3% of respondents believe the best solution for Lebanon lies in abolishing political sectarianism and establishing a secular civil state. This view cuts across many segments of the population and reflects widespread frustration with the current sectarian-based system.The Human Cost: Personal Loss and DisplacementThe survey highlights the deep scars left by the war:In total, 42.5% of Lebanese report direct personal or familial harm as a result of the war.Foreign Influence: Iranian and Israeli RolesPublic sentiment was also tested regarding the role of regional powers in Lebanon.When asked about national threats, 75.3% identified Israel as Lebanon’s number one enemy.CommentaryJawad Nadeem Adra, Director General of Information International, remarked: An-Nahar echoed this sentiment, stating that the survey is a tool for understanding both the past and present of Lebanon, emphasizing that the timing coincides with the fiftieth anniversary of a war from which the necessary lessons and consequences have yet to be fully drawn. The paper reaffirmed its historical role—particularly at pivotal national moments—in promoting genuine civil peace based on justice, the rule of law, institutional governance, and democratic values.About the OrganizersAn-NaharFounded in 1933, An-Nahar is one of Lebanon’s most influential independent daily newspapers. Known for its advocacy of freedom of expression, it continues to shape public debate across the Arab world. Today, it is a flagship brand of the An-Nahar Media Group, which leads in digital journalism.Information InternationalEstablished in 1995, Information International is an independent research institution specializing in surveys, data analysis, and statistics in Lebanon and the Arab region. It is renowned for the integrity and precision of its methodologies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/lebanons-heartbreak-thousands-dead-over-a-million-displaced-amid-israeli-bombardment-1120398026.html

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanon civil war, lebanese civil war, lebanon conflict, collective memory