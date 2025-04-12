https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/space-industry-should-be-among-key-gdp-growth-boosters--putin-1121860849.html

Space Industry Should Be Among Key GDP Growth Boosters – Putin

Russia's rocket and space industry should become one of the drivers of national economic growth and technological sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

On the occasion of Cosmonautics Day, the president's congratulations to workers and veterans of the rocket and space industry were posted by the Kremlin. Today, the Russian rocket and space complex solves complex tasks, including the development of advanced equipment for implementing defense programs, particularly those related to the Special Military Operation, Putin also said. Russia should work on advanced manned spacecraft and rocket carriers, since it is important to constantly make progress in the space industry, as well as to introduce modern component base, new materials and technologies, Putin added.

