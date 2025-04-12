https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/trump-says-he-succeeded-in-cognitive-test-biden-refused-to-take-1121860595.html

Trump Says He Succeeded in Cognitive Test Biden Refused to Take

US President Donald Trump said after an annual medical check-up that he has a strong heart and a "very good" soul, and, unlike former US leader Joe Biden, succeeded in a cognitive test.

“Overall I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul. Very good soul. I took — I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right," Trump said in a statement cited by the White House press pool.

