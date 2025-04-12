International
Trump Says He Succeeded in Cognitive Test Biden Refused to Take
Trump Says He Succeeded in Cognitive Test Biden Refused to Take
US President Donald Trump said after an annual medical check-up that he has a strong heart and a "very good" soul, and, unlike former US leader Joe Biden, succeeded in a cognitive test.
“Overall I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul. Very good soul. I took — I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right," Trump said in a statement cited by the White House press pool.
Trump Says He Succeeded in Cognitive Test Biden Refused to Take

04:35 GMT 12.04.2025
US President Donald Trump said after an annual medical check-up that he has a strong heart and a "very good" soul, and, unlike former US leader Joe Biden, succeeded in a cognitive test.
"Overall I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul. Very good soul. I took — I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test. I don't know what to tell you other than I got every answer right," Trump said in a statement cited by the White House press pool.
