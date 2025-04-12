https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/will-uk-bid-farewell-to-its-once-flagship-steel-industry---1121863361.html

Will UK Bid Farewell To Its Once-Flagship Steel Industry?

Will UK Bid Farewell To Its Once-Flagship Steel Industry?

Sputnik International

The UK's House of Lords has given initial approval to a bill to help save the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, which is at risk of closing.

2025-04-12T17:06+0000

2025-04-12T17:06+0000

2025-04-12T17:26+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

british steel

house of lords

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0c/1121863478_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_f7b7d757366739e34dfa95d4a3e57bf0.jpg

Despite a lavish $1.56 billion investment, the plant is reportedly losing ~$900,000 per day due to high production costs. British Steel is the LAST firm in the UK capable of producing virgin steel – a vital material for the defense industry. If the company goes bankrupt, the UK will become only G7 nation without its own steel the industry and will be heavily dependent on imports. The plant is owned by the China-based Jingye Group that might fuel concerns during the current economic shutdown. Obtaining state control and ownership over the plant is now considered to be the only viable option amid Britain’s ongoing industrial crisis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/uks-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-goes-deeper-than-many-may-think-1121859138.html

united kingdom (uk)

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

british steel, uk steel, uk defense, uk parliament emergency voting steel