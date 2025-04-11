https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/uks-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-goes-deeper-than-many-may-think-1121859138.html

UK’s Involvement in Ukraine Conflict Goes 'Deeper Than Many May Think’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier underscored that the UK's military aid to Ukraine will not affect Russia’s special military operation, but will lead to further destruction.

British military chiefs, including Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin and Chief of the General Staff Roly Walker, were secretly referred to as "the brains" of the anti-Russian coalition in Ukraine, The Times has reported.The visits’ alleged goal was to try to hold the US and Ukraine’s "difficult relationship" together, the newspaper argued, asserting that: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier stressed that the UK remains at the forefront of the collective West’s aggression against Russia.She recalled that in No 10’s comprehensive review of foreign policy, defense, security and development, Russia was repeatedly dubbed "the most acute security threat" to the UK.

