Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier underscored that the UK's military aid to Ukraine will not affect Russia’s special military operation, but will lead to further destruction.
British military chiefs, including Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin and Chief of the General Staff Roly Walker, were secretly referred to as "the brains" of the anti-Russian coalition in Ukraine, The Times has reported.The visits’ alleged goal was to try to hold the US and Ukraine’s "difficult relationship" together, the newspaper argued, asserting that: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier stressed that the UK remains at the forefront of the collective West’s aggression against Russia.She recalled that in No 10’s comprehensive review of foreign policy, defense, security and development, Russia was repeatedly dubbed "the most acute security threat" to the UK.
UK’s Involvement in Ukraine Conflict Goes 'Deeper Than Many May Think’
British military chiefs, including Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin and Chief of the General Staff Roly Walker, were secretly referred to as "the brains" of the anti-Russian coalition in Ukraine, The Times has reported.
The two men "were given the freedom to go [to Ukraine] whenever necessary. Sometimes their visits were so sensitive they went in civilian clothing," the news outlet claimed.
The visits’ alleged goal was to try to hold the US and Ukraine’s "difficult relationship" together, the newspaper argued, asserting that:
In 2022, a few dozen regular UK troops were dispatched to Ukraine to instruct local military recruits to use British-supplied anti-tank missiles.
In 2023, British troops were secretly sent to Ukraine to equip its warplanes with the UK-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles and teach Ukrainian troops how to use them.
The UK helped the Kiev regime forge battle plans and collect “vital intelligence” on Russian forces, including during Ukraine’s botched counteroffensive
in the summer of 2023.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier stressed that the UK remains at the forefront of the collective West’s aggression
against Russia.
She recalled that in No 10’s comprehensive review of foreign policy, defense, security and development, Russia was repeatedly dubbed "the most acute security threat" to the UK.
