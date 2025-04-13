International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/us-cannot-ween-itself-off-china-1121867279.html
US Cannot Ween Itself Off China
US Cannot Ween Itself Off China
Sputnik International
Trump may talk much about the US becoming self-sufficient, but his big words cannot trump reality.
2025-04-13T19:03+0000
2025-04-13T19:03+0000
world
china
us
processing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_0:280:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_13ab00d115a3239d475fae277df3e3f4.jpg
The US’ efforts to pursue renewable energy and advanced technologies require large amounts of refined metals and rare earth elements that the country can mine but does not want to refine domestically.The refining process requires large amounts of energy and water, and generates a lot of hazardous waste, which make the US reluctant to host such facilities on its soilChina’s ability to deal with the environmental impact of rare earth refining made the country a global leader in that area, with Chinese industries processing about 85% of the world’s rare earth oxides.Another factor that makes China’s refining industry so attractive is the country’s large pool of skilled specialists whose labor costs less than that of their US counterparts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/chinas-rare-earth-restrictions-could-send-us-nuclear-industry-into-meltdown-1121844672.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_299:0:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_72cca4dfc0245670017279f0af2756dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
rare earth refining, metal processing, us economic dependence on china
rare earth refining, metal processing, us economic dependence on china

US Cannot Ween Itself Off China

19:03 GMT 13.04.2025
© AP Photo / Andy WongAmerican flags are displayed together with Chinese flags
American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2025
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
Trump may talk much about the US becoming self-sufficient, but his big words cannot trump reality.
The US’ efforts to pursue renewable energy and advanced technologies require large amounts of refined metals and rare earth elements that the country can mine but does not want to refine domestically.
The refining process requires large amounts of energy and water, and generates a lot of hazardous waste, which make the US reluctant to host such facilities on its soil
China’s ability to deal with the environmental impact of rare earth refining made the country a global leader in that area, with Chinese industries processing about 85% of the world’s rare earth oxides.
Gadolinium sample. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2025
Analysis
China’s Rare Earth Restrictions Could Send US Nuclear Industry Into Meltdown
9 April, 11:31 GMT
Another factor that makes China’s refining industry so attractive is the country’s large pool of skilled specialists whose labor costs less than that of their US counterparts.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала