https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/chinas-rare-earth-restrictions-could-send-us-nuclear-industry-into-meltdown-1121844672.html

China’s Rare Earth Restrictions Could Send US Nuclear Industry Into Meltdown

China’s Rare Earth Restrictions Could Send US Nuclear Industry Into Meltdown

Sputnik International

The new restrictions are a masterstroke that will propel the Asian nation’s nuclear industry forward as the US stagnates. Renowned Russian nuclear expert Alexei Anpilogov explains why.

2025-04-09T11:31+0000

2025-04-09T11:31+0000

2025-04-09T11:31+0000

analysis

china

russia

nuclear

nuclear reactor

nuclear energy

nuclear plant

nuclear power plant

rare-earth metals

restrictions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/09/1121844819_53:0:985:524_1920x0_80_0_0_7ae60c2f51e35b8c94927357b6897894.jpg

China's response to Trump's tariffs includes new restrictions on the export of critical elements. Effective immediately, exports containing strategic minerals have to apply for a Chinese Ministry of Economy export license, including details on their end use.Painful BlowGadolinium and dysprosium, two rare earths used along with zirconium in modern fuel assemblies, are an effective Chinese monopoly. 99% of their production is concentrated in a single plant outside Shanghai, Anpilogov says.Installed assemblies at US plants will last 12-24 months, the expert estimates. After that, if the US can’t find new sources through third parties, the quality of its assemblies will drop.No AlternativeRestoring production in the US would be extremely tricky, according to the observer.“It’s a matter not of months, but of years, including construction, debugging of production, and tech adjustments.”Boon to China’s Atomic AmbitionsThe majority of the world uses 3 and 3+ gen reactor tech. Russia and China are currently the only ones widely experimenting with 4th gen reactors – including BN, Brest and SVBR, and an array of Chinese research reactors.That’s because along with Europe, America is stuck with third-gen reactors and cannot really produce replicable results on its 4th gen experimentation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/chinas-rare-metal-ban-could-bring-us-military-industrial-complex-to-a-grinding-halt-heres-why-1121841182.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/west-alarmed-about-ukraine-losing-grip-of-its-critically-important-resources--media--1121746776.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what impact will chinese rare earth restrictions have on us nuclear power, will us nuclear power suffer from china's rare earth restrictions