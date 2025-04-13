https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/us-iran-talks-going-ok---trump-says-after-witkoff-araghchi-meeting-1121864536.html
US-Iran Talks 'Going OK' - Trump Says After Witkoff-Araghchi Meeting
US President Donald Trump said after a meeting between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that the Iran talks were going "OK," Reuters reported.
"I think they're going OK. Nothing matters until you get it done. So I don't like talking about it, but it's going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good," Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to the UFC 314 tournament in Miami, Florida. On Saturday, indirect talks were held in the Omani capital of Muscat between Araghchi and Witkoff. According to Witkoff, the talks between Iran and the United States in Oman were positive and constructive. Araghchi also called the atmosphere of these talks constructive and calm, thanked the Omani foreign minister for his efforts in exchanging views between the Iranian and US delegations, and announced that the second round of talks between Iran and the US would be held on Saturday, April 19.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said after a meeting between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that the Iran talks were going "OK," Reuters reported.
"I think they're going OK. Nothing matters until you get it done. So I don't like talking about it, but it's going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good," Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to the UFC 314 tournament in Miami, Florida.
On Saturday, indirect talks were held in the Omani capital of Muscat between Araghchi and Witkoff. According to Witkoff, the talks between Iran and the United States in Oman were positive and constructive. Araghchi also called the atmosphere of these talks constructive and calm, thanked the Omani foreign minister for his efforts in exchanging views between the Iranian and US delegations, and announced that the second round of talks between Iran and the US would be held on Saturday, April 19.