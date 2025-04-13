https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/us-iran-talks-going-ok---trump-says-after-witkoff-araghchi-meeting-1121864536.html

US-Iran Talks 'Going OK' - Trump Says After Witkoff-Araghchi Meeting

US-Iran Talks 'Going OK' - Trump Says After Witkoff-Araghchi Meeting

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said after a meeting between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that the Iran talks were going "OK," Reuters reported.

2025-04-13T05:03+0000

2025-04-13T05:03+0000

2025-04-13T05:03+0000

world

abbas araghchi

donald trump

iran

israel

us

iranian nuclear program

iran's nuclear program amid western sanctions

western sanctions

us hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0d/1121864376_0:54:3000:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_b948a7946204466949f03f3d916b5586.jpg

"I think they're going OK. Nothing matters until you get it done. So I don't like talking about it, but it's going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good," Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to the UFC 314 tournament in Miami, Florida. On Saturday, indirect talks were held in the Omani capital of Muscat between Araghchi and Witkoff. According to Witkoff, the talks between Iran and the United States in Oman were positive and constructive. Araghchi also called the atmosphere of these talks constructive and calm, thanked the Omani foreign minister for his efforts in exchanging views between the Iranian and US delegations, and announced that the second round of talks between Iran and the US would be held on Saturday, April 19.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/us-iran-to-hold-indirect-negotiations-in-oman--1121835633.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-iran talks, us-iran escalation, iran-us talks, us-iran war, israel vs iran, israel-iran war, israeli provocation, iranian nuclear program, iranian nuclear site, nuclear bomb, nuclear weapons, peaceful nukes