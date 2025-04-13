https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/us-iran-talks-who-holds-all-the-cards-and-might-it-go-1121866498.html

US-Iran Talks: Who Holds All the Cards and Might It Go?

US-Iran Talks: Who Holds All the Cards and Might It Go?

Both the US and Iran described their indirect talks in Oman this week as positive. What concessions did each side make? What leverage do they hold?

Isa Blumi, associate professor of the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at Stockholm University, explains.Iran's ConcessionsTehran agreeing to negotiate with the United States is a concession in itself. This suggests that more people "within the Iranian complex political scene were willing to accept" the talks.US ConcessionsThe US' participation in the talks, with Donald Trump's "main representative" Steve Witkoff involved, is a significant concession, even if overshadowed by the ongoing US military buildup in the region.Iran's LeverageIran's biggest leverage is its control over the flow of commerce through the Persian Gulf and the ability to shut down the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran does not seem eager to initiate military action in the region, unlike certain countries on the other side of the Atlantic.US LeverageEconomic sanctions are the United States' biggest leverage over Iran. Trump might use them to divide Iranian society, alienating "the traditional merchant class and liberals" from "the more traditional radicals of the Iranian Republican Guard and those close to the Ayatollah."Witkoff's Role"Witkoff's role as a representative of the Trump administration is one he's certainly capable of negotiating," says Blumi."There's probably a lot of money at stake for those people who are quietly supporting Witkoff's effort," he adds.The Israeli FactorIsrael's repeated threats to attack Iran's nuclear facilities shouldn't be ignored, but "there's only so much their power can do against Iran's defense mechanisms." The US still holds considerable sway over Israel, guaranteeing its economic liquidity, and Tel Aviv "doesn't operate independently of American politics at this stage."

iran

