https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/iran-ready-to-return-to-2015-nuclear-deal-enrichment-levels---but-with-key-conditions-for-the-us-1121864990.html

Iran Ready to Return to 2015 Nuclear Deal Enrichment Levels - But With Key Conditions for the US

Iran Ready to Return to 2015 Nuclear Deal Enrichment Levels - But With Key Conditions for the US

Sputnik International

Iran is ready to return to the levels of uranium enrichment envisaged by the 2015 nuclear deal, subject to certain conditions from the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Iranian and European officials.

2025-04-13T10:32+0000

2025-04-13T10:32+0000

2025-04-13T10:32+0000

world

iran

abbas araghchi

donald trump

ayatollah ali khamenei

wall street journal

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081337820_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_bda6966b2e7ebe6d5d96244a5f2f2e4e.jpg

According to the newspaper, in exchange, Iran wants a rapid easing of nuclear-related sanctions from the United States, access to billions of dollars in frozen assets, and an end to US pressure on Chinese buyers of Iranian oil. On Saturday, indirect talks were held in the Omani capital of Muscat between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special presidential envoy Steven Witkoff. According to Witkoff, the talks between Iran and the United States in Oman were positive and constructive. Araghchi also called the atmosphere of these talks constructive and calm, thanked the Omani foreign minister for his efforts in exchanging views between the Iranian and US delegations, and announced that the second round of talks between Iran and the US would be held on Saturday, April 19. In early March, US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in which he said that he would prefer to conclude a deal with Tehran on the Iranian nuclear program, threatening a military response otherwise. According to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tehran in a response letter refused the US direct talks on the nuclear program, the window for negotiations is open only with the mediation of third countries. In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran concluded a nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA) that provided for the lifting of sanctions in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear program. During Trump's previous presidential term, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a gradual reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning, in particular, restrictions on nuclear research and the level of uranium enrichment.US special presidential envoy Steven Witkoff did not offer Tehran to abandon its uranium enrichment program during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman, the New York Times reported, citing a senior US official.The talks were broad and aimed at maintaining dialogue, the focus was on preventing the country from turning its existing material into weapons, the source told the publication.On Saturday, Araghchi and Witkoff held indirect talks in the Omani capital of Muscat. According to Witkoff, the talks between Iran and the US in Oman were positive and constructive. Araghchi also described the atmosphere of these talks as constructive and calm, thanked the Omani foreign minister for his efforts in exchanging views between the Iranian and US delegations, and announced that the second round of talks between Iran and the US would be held on Saturday, April 19.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/irans-master-stroke-new-island-missile-deployment-could-blockade-us-forces-in-the-gulf-1121675792.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast politics, middle east conflict, mideast crisis, iran jcpoa, iran nuclear deal