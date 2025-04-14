https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/civilian-casualties-in-sumy-strike-were-caused-by-ukrainian-militarys-callousness-1121872571.html
Civilian Casualties in Sumy Strike Were Caused by Ukrainian Military's Callousness
The fact that the Sumy missile strike targeted a building that hosted a gathering of Ukrainian military personnel has been acknowledged by the Ukrainian side, Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, tells Sputnik.
He further notes a fact inconvenient to the Ukrainian leadership: that this military gathering was deliberately held near a civilian area that features a church.The analyst also warned about efforts by various power players and interest groups in the US and in Europe to prolong the Ukrainian conflict.“Only a surprise snap agreement between US and Russia will put all those supporting the war out of business,” he says.
He further notes a fact inconvenient to the Ukrainian leadership: that this military gathering was deliberately held near a civilian area that features a church.
“The use of civilian areas for any military purpose during a war is forbidden because it exposes civilians to be involuntary casualties in case of attacks,” Raffone elaborates.
The analyst also warned about efforts by various power players and interest groups in the US and in Europe to prolong the Ukrainian conflict.
“Only a surprise snap agreement between US and Russia will put all those supporting the war out of business,” he says.