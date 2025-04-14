https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/civilian-casualties-in-sumy-strike-were-caused-by-ukrainian-militarys-callousness-1121872571.html

Civilian Casualties in Sumy Strike Were Caused by Ukrainian Military's Callousness

The fact that the Sumy missile strike targeted a building that hosted a gathering of Ukrainian military personnel has been acknowledged by the Ukrainian side, Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, tells Sputnik.

He further notes a fact inconvenient to the Ukrainian leadership: that this military gathering was deliberately held near a civilian area that features a church.The analyst also warned about efforts by various power players and interest groups in the US and in Europe to prolong the Ukrainian conflict.“Only a surprise snap agreement between US and Russia will put all those supporting the war out of business,” he says.

