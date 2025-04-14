https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/russia-has--evidence-sumy-strike-targeted-ukrainian-troops-and-foreign-mercs--lavrov-1121870601.html
Russia Has Evidence Sumy Strike Targeted Ukrainian Troops and Foreign Mercs – Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia possesses information that Ukrainian troops met with their foreign counterparts at the facility targeted by Russian forces in the strike on Sumy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
2025-04-14T14:06+0000
2025-04-14T14:06+0000
2025-04-14T14:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/15/1121662452_0:58:1024:634_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae3b50d058c08505459c0e99c87dbff.jpg
On Sunday, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, targeting a site of a meeting of the Seversk tactical and operational command's leadership. Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the strike killed over 60 Ukrainian servicepeople. It is widely known that NATO forces are present in Ukraine, the minister added.
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/15/1121662452_52:0:972:690_1920x0_80_0_0_b10c0ccef77efd08a1c4449549e9547c.jpg
russia special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine precision strikes, ukraine conflict
russia special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine precision strikes, ukraine conflict
"International humanitarian law categorically prohibits the placement of military facilities and weapons around civilian objects. Since the first days of the [Ukraine] crisis, and earlier, even during the Minsk agreements ... there have been a million cases of artillery and air defense systems being placed in city blocks near kindergartens. How many videos are posted online of Ukrainian women shouting for the military to get away from stores and playgrounds? But this practice continues. We have facts about who was at the facility that was hit in Sumy. There was another 'gathering' of Ukrainian military commanders with their Western colleagues, who were disguised either as mercenaries or I do not know who," Lavrov told Russian newspaper Kommersant.
It is widely known that NATO forces are present in Ukraine, the minister added.
"The New York Times recently reported that Americans have been playing a leading role in strikes on Russia. Without this part, the majority of [Ukrainian] long-range missiles would never have taken off at their deployment sites," he said.