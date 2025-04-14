Russia Has Evidence Sumy Strike Targeted Ukrainian Troops and Foreign Mercs – Lavrov

"International humanitarian law categorically prohibits the placement of military facilities and weapons around civilian objects. Since the first days of the [Ukraine] crisis, and earlier, even during the Minsk agreements ... there have been a million cases of artillery and air defense systems being placed in city blocks near kindergartens. How many videos are posted online of Ukrainian women shouting for the military to get away from stores and playgrounds? But this practice continues. We have facts about who was at the facility that was hit in Sumy. There was another 'gathering' of Ukrainian military commanders with their Western colleagues, who were disguised either as mercenaries or I do not know who," Lavrov told Russian newspaper Kommersant.