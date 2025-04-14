https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/fsb-detains-ukrainian-spy-who-planned-terrorist-acts-in-russia--1121868444.html

FSB Detains Ukrainian Spy Who Planned Terrorist Acts in Russia

FSB Detains Ukrainian Spy Who Planned Terrorist Acts in Russia

Sputnik International

Moldovan citizen Marius Prunyanu previously fought on the side of Ukraine near the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Federal Security Service informed.

2025-04-14T07:21+0000

2025-04-14T07:21+0000

2025-04-14T07:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian federal security service (fsb)

donetsk people’s republic

terror

terrorist state

counter-terrorism

terrorist acts

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095042596_25:0:1227:676_1920x0_80_0_0_6316fd0b217174e42eb8f952ffce593e.png

Prunyanu arrived in Russia on the instructions of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) to organize acts of sabotage and terrorism. Before leaving the Moldovan capital of Chisinau for Russia , Prunyanu received money from a Ukrainian handler to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle with Moldovan license plates. The SUV was equipped with a cache, which was disguised as a battery and which stored three 1.6-kilogram explosive devices made of the C-4 plastic explosive, according to FSB.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraine-hunts-down-russian-journalists-for-exposing-its-terrorist-nature---moscow-1121421890.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine terrorism, ukraine terrorists, ukrainian crisis, ukraine saboteurs