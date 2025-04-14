International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
FSB Detains Ukrainian Spy Who Planned Terrorist Acts in Russia
Moldovan citizen Marius Prunyanu previously fought on the side of Ukraine near the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Federal Security Service informed.
Prunyanu arrived in Russia on the instructions of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) to organize acts of sabotage and terrorism. Before leaving the Moldovan capital of Chisinau for Russia , Prunyanu received money from a Ukrainian handler to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle with Moldovan license plates. The SUV was equipped with a cache, which was disguised as a battery and which stored three 1.6-kilogram explosive devices made of the C-4 plastic explosive, according to FSB.
ukraine terrorism, ukraine terrorists, ukrainian crisis, ukraine saboteurs
07:21 GMT 14.04.2025
Russian FSB squad prepares to storm apartment with suspected neo-Nazi organization members plotting to kill media figures.
Russian FSB squad prepares to storm apartment with suspected neo-Nazi organization members plotting to kill media figures. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2025
© Photo : FSB
Moldovan citizen Marius Prunyanu previously fought on the side of Ukraine near the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Federal Security Service informed.
Prunyanu arrived in Russia on the instructions of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) to organize acts of sabotage and terrorism.
Before leaving the Moldovan capital of Chisinau for Russia , Prunyanu received money from a Ukrainian handler to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle with Moldovan license plates.
The SUV was equipped with a cache, which was disguised as a battery and which stored three 1.6-kilogram explosive devices made of the C-4 plastic explosive, according to FSB.
