https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraine-hunts-down-russian-journalists-for-exposing-its-terrorist-nature---moscow-1121421890.html
Ukraine Hunts Down Russian Journalists for Exposing its Terrorist Nature - Moscow
Ukraine Hunts Down Russian Journalists for Exposing its Terrorist Nature - Moscow
Sputnik International
The criminal Kiev regime is hunting Russian journalists, as the exposure of its terrorist nature scares it more than losses on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
2025-01-13T13:48+0000
2025-01-13T13:48+0000
2025-01-13T13:48+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
terrorism
russia
russian foreign ministry
unesco
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101613/96/1016139698_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_bd015a2b0ecf4e3b8b3ec807d813d8a1.jpg
The Kiev regime is hunting down Russian journalists as the exposure of its terrorist nature scares it more than losses on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.This refers to war correspondents and dedicated professionals who risk their lives to cover the situation on the front lines and remain true to their convictions despite persecution in NATO-centric countries, Zakharova added. At the same time, key international organizations such as UNESCO, OSCE and OHCHR remain silent on media worker killings, becoming complicit in these crimes, Zakharova said. Russia's permanent delegate to UNESCO, Rinat Alyautdinov, told Sputnik in late November that UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay's report on journalism safety in 2022-2023 did not mention deceased Russian journalists who were deliberately targeted by Ukrainian troops while performing their duties. The Rossiya Segodnya international media group demanded in a letter to Azoulay that UNESCO stop covering up violations of the rights of Russian journalists.On New Arms Supplies to UkraineInstead of providing Ukraine with RCH 155, Berlin should have transferred something to the United States to fight fires, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/killed-in-line-of-duty-paying-tribute-to-fallen-russian-journalists-1121178965.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101613/96/1016139698_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63aa4dfcbbb2ab015564575c19c45b07.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine crisis, ukraine terrorism, ukraine assassinations, ukraine attacks free speech, ukraine crack down media
ukraine crisis, ukraine terrorism, ukraine assassinations, ukraine attacks free speech, ukraine crack down media
Ukraine Hunts Down Russian Journalists for Exposing its Terrorist Nature - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Foreign Ministry has stressed that Kiev deliberately kills its journalists as international organizations turn a blind eye.
The Kiev regime is hunting down Russian journalists as the exposure of its terrorist nature scares it more than losses on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"Representatives of the [Russian] media sphere are fighting on the information fronts, defending the truth and their convictions. That is why the work of journalists can be called one of the most dangerous. They are being hunted by the criminal Kiev regime, for which exposing its terrorist nature is more terrifying than monstrous losses on the contact line," Zakharova said in her congratulatory message on Russian Press Day, which was published by the Foreign Ministry.
This refers to war correspondents and dedicated professionals who risk their lives to cover the situation on the front lines and remain true to their convictions despite persecution in NATO-centric countries, Zakharova added.
15 December 2024, 13:49 GMT
"Overcoming the censorship barriers and sanctions barriers erected by the 'collective West,' Russian media continue to develop successfully, expand their global audience, regularly surpass their once-renowned Western competitors in media ratings, which have descended into pseudo-journalism," the spokeswoman said.
At the same time, key international organizations such as UNESCO, OSCE and OHCHR remain silent on media worker killings, becoming complicit in these crimes, Zakharova said.
Russia's permanent delegate to UNESCO, Rinat Alyautdinov, told Sputnik in late November that UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay's report on journalism safety in 2022-2023 did not mention deceased Russian journalists who were deliberately targeted by Ukrainian troops while performing their duties. The Rossiya Segodnya international media group demanded in a letter to Azoulay that UNESCO stop covering up violations of the rights of Russian journalists.
On New Arms Supplies to Ukraine
Instead of providing Ukraine with RCH 155, Berlin should have transferred something to the United States to fight fires, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.
"It would be better if they gave something to Washington to help fight the fires. They only know how to incite them. They did not learn how to extinguish," Zakharova said.