Ukraine Hunts Down Russian Journalists for Exposing its Terrorist Nature - Moscow

The criminal Kiev regime is hunting Russian journalists, as the exposure of its terrorist nature scares it more than losses on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

The Kiev regime is hunting down Russian journalists as the exposure of its terrorist nature scares it more than losses on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.This refers to war correspondents and dedicated professionals who risk their lives to cover the situation on the front lines and remain true to their convictions despite persecution in NATO-centric countries, Zakharova added. At the same time, key international organizations such as UNESCO, OSCE and OHCHR remain silent on media worker killings, becoming complicit in these crimes, Zakharova said. Russia's permanent delegate to UNESCO, Rinat Alyautdinov, told Sputnik in late November that UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay's report on journalism safety in 2022-2023 did not mention deceased Russian journalists who were deliberately targeted by Ukrainian troops while performing their duties. The Rossiya Segodnya international media group demanded in a letter to Azoulay that UNESCO stop covering up violations of the rights of Russian journalists.On New Arms Supplies to UkraineInstead of providing Ukraine with RCH 155, Berlin should have transferred something to the United States to fight fires, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.

