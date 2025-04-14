https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/hungary-draws-red-line-against-eu-sending-military-advisers-to-ukraine-1121868749.html
Hungary Draws 'Red Line' Against EU Sending Military Advisers to Ukraine
The European Union wants to send military advisers to Ukraine and transfer the training mission of the Ukrainian armed forces to the country, but Hungary considers this a "red line" and opposes it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
"The EU wants to send military advisers to Kiev as part of a mission to train soldiers in Ukraine. Hungary has distanced itself from this mission, but our main condition was that such a mission can only operate outside the territory of Ukraine," Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters, adding that the appearance of European military instructors on the territory of Ukraine was a "red line" for Hungary.
