'I Think It's Going Fine' - Trump on Progress in Resolving Ukraine Conflict
'I Think It's Going Fine' - Trump on Progress in Resolving Ukraine Conflict
Commenting on the progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, everything was "going fine."
"We'll see what happens, but I think it's going fine," Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to the UFC 314 tournament in Miami, Florida. News on this issue is expected "pretty soon," the US president added.
'I Think It's Going Fine' - Trump on Progress in Resolving Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Commenting on the progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, everything was "going fine."
"We'll see what happens, but I think it's going fine," Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to the UFC 314 tournament in Miami, Florida.
News on this issue is expected "pretty soon," the US president added.
"There's a point at which you just have to either put up or shut up," Trump added.
