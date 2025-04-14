https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/moscow-city-takes-home-three-awards-at-aim-congress-2025-1121869069.html

Moscow City Takes Home Three Awards at AIM Congress 2025

Moscow City triumphed in three categories at the AIM international investment forum in Abu Dhabi. It was triumphant for the “Technopolis Moscow” special economic zone project and its industrial cluster development strategy, reported Maxim Liksutov, Moscow's deputy mayor for transport and industry.

"Under the guidance of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the city has been focusing on developing its investment potential: investing in high-tech industrial enterprises, fostering innovation, and strengthening international cooperation," said Liksutov.Moscow’s special economic zone (SEZ) is a flagship project for the city’s industrial development, hosting more than 220 high-tech enterprises, 120 of which are resident companies. Additionally, the SEZ is home to four inter-industry clusters.At the AIM Congress 2025 forum, the Moscow government presented key investment projects and technological solutions across industry, economy, transport, and urban planning. Stepan Kovalenko, deputy head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, represented the city in the presentation ceremony, emphasizing Moscow’s interest in attracting foreign direct investment and discussing the city’s ongoing projects, including the SEZ “Technopolis Moscow.” Asiyat Bagatyrova, general director of the autonomous non-profit organization "Public Capital," shared insights into the development of Russia’s Public Capital Standard with international participants.The Moscow delegation held meetings with relevant UAE agencies and foreign investors, who expressed significant interest in the possibility of localizing production within the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone."Today, ‘Technopolis Moscow’ is the flagship of the city’s high-tech industry, covering an area of 392 hectares. Since its inception, 1.6 million square meters of production and business facilities have been built, creating 22,100 jobs. Thanks to modern infrastructure and tax incentives, ‘Technopolis Moscow’ has become highly attractive to investors, with over 215 billion rubles already invested in innovative projects aimed at import substitution and achieving technological sovereignty," he concluded.

