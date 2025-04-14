International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/orbans-aide-reveals-the-cost-of-ukraines-accession-to-the-eu-1121873000.html
Orban's Aide Reveals the Cost of Ukraine's Accession to the EU
Orban's Aide Reveals the Cost of Ukraine's Accession to the EU
Sputnik International
European Union will lose $2.8 trillion, or more than 12 EU budgets for 2025, said Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
2025-04-14T23:51+0000
2025-04-15T04:12+0000
world
ukraine
european union (eu)
hungary
eu economy
eu-accession
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121611012_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_58cc0cc9d039c75d99f2db003200ab3c.jpg
Ukraine's accession to the EU will cost the community 2.5 trillion euros ($2.8 trillion), which is 12 times more than the total EU budget for 2025, Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said.The politician noted that "according to the most conservative estimates, the restoration of Ukraine will cost $500 billion, while the Ukrainians say the sum is $1 trillion a year," and the functioning of the Ukrainian state costs $100 billion a year, while the US authorities had already stated that they no longer wanted to participate in this.Balazs Orban also emphasized that if Ukraine joins the EU, 25% of the EU's agricultural funds would be directed to Ukraine, thus, Hungarian farmers would lose support.The EU's admission of a country "with such an unstable statehood, an uncertain social and economic situation" would make it impossible to solve all other problems facing the EU and would seriously weaken Hungary's strategic position, he said.On April 14, a general survey of the population on Ukraine's admission to the European Union began in Hungary. The questionnaires will be sent by mail. The ballot contains one question, "Do you support Ukraine's membership in the EU?", to which one can answer "yes" or "no". After the survey is completed on June 20, its results will be sent to Brussels. Unlike referendums, such consultations in Hungary do not imply a turnout threshold.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/eu-leaders-fear-peace-in-ukraine-french-army-veteran-1121702072.html
ukraine
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121611012_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38ab02fc150258f87a9f58f3db4ad104.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
will ukraine join eu, ukraine's accession cost for the eu, why hungary confront uktraine accession to the eu, ukraine economy crisis, can europe pay for ukraine's restoration
will ukraine join eu, ukraine's accession cost for the eu, why hungary confront uktraine accession to the eu, ukraine economy crisis, can europe pay for ukraine's restoration

Orban's Aide Reveals the Cost of Ukraine's Accession to the EU

23:51 GMT 14.04.2025 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 15.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the podium after addressing a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the podium after addressing a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2025
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Subscribe
European Union will lose $2.8 trillion, or more than 12 EU budgets for 2025, said Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Ukraine's accession to the EU will cost the community 2.5 trillion euros ($2.8 trillion), which is 12 times more than the total EU budget for 2025, Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said.
"The plan for Ukraine to join the European Union will impose an unbearable burden on us not only politically, but also economically. According to calculations by the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine's integration into the European Union will cost the EU a total of 2,500 billion euros, which is more than 12 times more than the EU budget for 2025," Orban wrote on social media.
Balazs Orban
Political director of the Hungarian Prime Minister
The politician noted that "according to the most conservative estimates, the restoration of Ukraine will cost $500 billion, while the Ukrainians say the sum is $1 trillion a year," and the functioning of the Ukrainian state costs $100 billion a year, while the US authorities had already stated that they no longer wanted to participate in this.
Balazs Orban also emphasized that if Ukraine joins the EU, 25% of the EU's agricultural funds would be directed to Ukraine, thus, Hungarian farmers would lose support.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer participate in the so-called Coalition of the willing summit at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, March 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2025
Analysis
EU Leaders Fear Peace in Ukraine – French Army Veteran
27 March, 19:19 GMT
The EU's admission of a country "with such an unstable statehood, an uncertain social and economic situation" would make it impossible to solve all other problems facing the EU and would seriously weaken Hungary's strategic position, he said.
On April 14, a general survey of the population on Ukraine's admission to the European Union began in Hungary. The questionnaires will be sent by mail. The ballot contains one question, "Do you support Ukraine's membership in the EU?", to which one can answer "yes" or "no". After the survey is completed on June 20, its results will be sent to Brussels. Unlike referendums, such consultations in Hungary do not imply a turnout threshold.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала