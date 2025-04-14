https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/orbans-aide-reveals-the-cost-of-ukraines-accession-to-the-eu-1121873000.html
Orban's Aide Reveals the Cost of Ukraine's Accession to the EU
European Union will lose $2.8 trillion, or more than 12 EU budgets for 2025, said Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Ukraine's accession to the EU will cost the community 2.5 trillion euros ($2.8 trillion), which is 12 times more than the total EU budget for 2025, Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said.The politician noted that "according to the most conservative estimates, the restoration of Ukraine will cost $500 billion, while the Ukrainians say the sum is $1 trillion a year," and the functioning of the Ukrainian state costs $100 billion a year, while the US authorities had already stated that they no longer wanted to participate in this.Balazs Orban also emphasized that if Ukraine joins the EU, 25% of the EU's agricultural funds would be directed to Ukraine, thus, Hungarian farmers would lose support.The EU's admission of a country "with such an unstable statehood, an uncertain social and economic situation" would make it impossible to solve all other problems facing the EU and would seriously weaken Hungary's strategic position, he said.On April 14, a general survey of the population on Ukraine's admission to the European Union began in Hungary. The questionnaires will be sent by mail. The ballot contains one question, "Do you support Ukraine's membership in the EU?", to which one can answer "yes" or "no". After the survey is completed on June 20, its results will be sent to Brussels. Unlike referendums, such consultations in Hungary do not imply a turnout threshold.
Orban's Aide Reveals the Cost of Ukraine's Accession to the EU
23:51 GMT 14.04.2025 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 15.04.2025)
Ukraine's accession to the EU will cost the community 2.5 trillion euros ($2.8 trillion), which is 12 times more than the total EU budget for 2025, Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said.
"The plan for Ukraine to join the European Union will impose an unbearable burden on us not only politically, but also economically. According to calculations by the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine's integration into the European Union will cost the EU a total of 2,500 billion euros, which is more than 12 times more than the EU budget for 2025," Orban wrote on social media.
Balazs Orban
Political director of the Hungarian Prime Minister
The politician noted that "according to the most conservative estimates, the restoration of Ukraine will cost $500 billion, while the Ukrainians say the sum is $1 trillion a year," and the functioning of the Ukrainian state costs $100 billion a year, while the US authorities had already stated that they no longer wanted to participate in this.
Balazs Orban also emphasized that if Ukraine joins the EU, 25% of the EU's agricultural funds would be directed to Ukraine, thus, Hungarian farmers would lose support.
The EU's admission of a country "with such an unstable statehood, an uncertain social and economic situation" would make it impossible to solve all other problems facing the EU and would seriously weaken Hungary's strategic position, he said.
On April 14, a general survey of the population on Ukraine's admission to the European Union began in Hungary. The questionnaires will be sent by mail. The ballot contains one question, "Do you support Ukraine's membership in the EU?", to which one can answer "yes" or "no". After the survey is completed on June 20, its results will be sent to Brussels. Unlike referendums, such consultations in Hungary do not imply a turnout threshold.