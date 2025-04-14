International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/russia-wipes-out-60-ukrainian-troops-with-precise-iskander-missile-strike-on-sumy-1121868991.html
Russia Wipes Out 60 Ukrainian Troops With Precise Iskander Missile Strike on Sumy
Russia Wipes Out 60 Ukrainian Troops With Precise Iskander Missile Strike on Sumy
Sputnik International
Russian forces on Sunday hit the site of a meeting of Ukrainian command staff in the city of Sumy with Iskander cruise missiles, killing 60 servicepeople, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-04-14T12:50+0000
2025-04-14T12:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
iskander-m
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185353_0:0:2237:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_468229c4b97280321bb3d4838cb500e7.jpg
"Yesterday, under the conditions of active counteraction of Ukrainian troops by foreign-made electronic warfare and air defense means, the Russian armed forces carried out a strike on the site of a meeting of the Seversk tactical and operational command's leadership in Sumy using two Iskander-M operational-tactical complexes," the ministry said in a statement. The Kiev regime continues to use civilians as a "living shield" by placing military facilities in heavily populated cities, the statement read. Russian forces strike exclusively at military and near-military facilities in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske reported that two explosions had occurred in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on the morning of April 13. Former Ukrainian lawmaker Ihor Mosiychuk said that a ceremonial awarding for the military of the 117th brigade of the Ukrainian territorial defense was taking place in Sumy. Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuhla also said that the strikes had been carried out during the awards ceremony. US President Donald Trump called what happened in Sumy a mistake.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/russian-troops-take-control-of-yelyzavetovka-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1121864776.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185353_389:0:2221:1374_1920x0_80_0_0_3fb91257705b92dfa0efd1658016413d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, russian precise strikes on ukraine
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, russian precise strikes on ukraine

Russia Wipes Out 60 Ukrainian Troops With Precise Iskander Missile Strike on Sumy

12:50 GMT 14.04.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankLaunch of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system.
Launch of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces on Sunday hit the site of a meeting of Ukrainian command staff in the city of Sumy with Iskander cruise missiles, killing 60 servicepeople, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Yesterday, under the conditions of active counteraction of Ukrainian troops by foreign-made electronic warfare and air defense means, the Russian armed forces carried out a strike on the site of a meeting of the Seversk tactical and operational command's leadership in Sumy using two Iskander-M operational-tactical complexes," the ministry said in a statement.
The Kiev regime continues to use civilians as a "living shield" by placing military facilities in heavily populated cities, the statement read.
"The strike killed over 60 Ukrainian troops," the ministry added.
Russia’s T-72B3M tank is seen firing at the Ukrainian army’s positions in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Yelizavetovka in Donetsk Region
Yesterday, 10:17 GMT
Russian forces strike exclusively at military and near-military facilities in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske reported that two explosions had occurred in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on the morning of April 13. Former Ukrainian lawmaker Ihor Mosiychuk said that a ceremonial awarding for the military of the 117th brigade of the Ukrainian territorial defense was taking place in Sumy. Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuhla also said that the strikes had been carried out during the awards ceremony. US President Donald Trump called what happened in Sumy a mistake.
"In this case, we are talking about the course of the special military operation. Here, we should focus only on the information provided by our defense ministry. You know that we do not comment on the course of the military operation, the course of the military operation itself, in the administration. I can only repeat and remind you of the repeated statements from both our president and our military representatives that our military strikes exclusively at military and near-military facilities," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the situation in Sumy and Trump's reaction.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала