Russia Wipes Out 60 Ukrainian Troops With Precise Iskander Missile Strike on Sumy
Russia Wipes Out 60 Ukrainian Troops With Precise Iskander Missile Strike on Sumy
Sputnik International
Russian forces on Sunday hit the site of a meeting of Ukrainian command staff in the city of Sumy with Iskander cruise missiles, killing 60 servicepeople, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The Kiev regime continues to use civilians as a "living shield" by placing military facilities in heavily populated cities, the statement read. Russian forces strike exclusively at military and near-military facilities in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske reported that two explosions had occurred in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on the morning of April 13. Former Ukrainian lawmaker Ihor Mosiychuk said that a ceremonial awarding for the military of the 117th brigade of the Ukrainian territorial defense was taking place in Sumy. Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuhla also said that the strikes had been carried out during the awards ceremony. US President Donald Trump called what happened in Sumy a mistake.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces on Sunday hit the site of a meeting of Ukrainian command staff in the city of Sumy with Iskander cruise missiles, killing 60 servicepeople, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Yesterday, under the conditions of active counteraction of Ukrainian troops by foreign-made electronic warfare and air defense means, the Russian armed forces carried out a strike on the site of a meeting of the Seversk tactical and operational command's leadership in Sumy using two Iskander-M operational-tactical complexes," the ministry said in a statement.
The Kiev regime continues to use civilians as a "living shield" by placing military facilities in heavily populated cities, the statement read.
"The strike killed over 60 Ukrainian troops," the ministry added.
Russian forces strike exclusively at military and near-military facilities in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske reported that two explosions had occurred in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on the morning of April 13. Former Ukrainian lawmaker Ihor Mosiychuk said that a ceremonial awarding for the military of the 117th brigade of the Ukrainian territorial defense was taking place in Sumy. Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuhla also said that the strikes had been carried out during the awards ceremony. US President Donald Trump called what happened in Sumy a mistake.
"In this case, we are talking about the course of the special military operation. Here, we should focus only on the information provided by our defense ministry. You know that we do not comment on the course of the military operation, the course of the military operation itself, in the administration. I can only repeat and remind you of the repeated statements from both our president and our military representatives that our military strikes exclusively at military and near-military facilities," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the situation in Sumy and Trump's reaction.