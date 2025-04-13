https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/russian-troops-take-control-of-yelyzavetovka-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1121864776.html
Russian Forces Liberate Yelizavetovka in Donetsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Yelizavetovka in Donetsk Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-04-13T10:17+0000
2025-04-13T10:17+0000
2025-04-13T11:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian defense ministry
dpr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120698716_0:232:3153:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_0b7942882c5370333887b025ed71ec6e.jpg
"Units of the Tsentr group of forces liberated the village of Yelyzavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic as the result of active and decisive actions," the ministry said.More statements from the Russian MoD daily briefing on the special military operation's progress: Among the Ukrainian losses are two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, a US-made Paladin 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled gun-howitzer, as well as other units of military equipment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/ukraines-kursk-incursion-robbed-western-taxpayers-of-78bln-in-lost-military-equipment-1121861273.html
dpr
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120698716_424:0:3153:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bfb6a0345d56be6771f8f2730957a222.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia' special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia hammers ukraine
russia' special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia hammers ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Yelizavetovka in Donetsk Region
10:17 GMT 13.04.2025 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 13.04.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Units of the Tsentr group of forces liberated the village of Yelyzavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic as the result of active and decisive actions," the ministry said.
More statements from the Russian MoD daily briefing on the special military operation's progress:
️Ukraine lost up to 310 servicemen
and 18 vehicles in the Russian Yug Battlegroup's combat zone.
️Ukraine lost up to 70 troops in the Russian Dnepr Battlegroup's combat zone.
️Ukraine lost up to 130 soldiers in the Russian Vostok Battlegroup's combat zone.
️Ukraine lost up to 260 troops in the Russian Zapad Battlegroup's combat zone.
️Ukraine lost up to 90 servicemen in the Belgorod and Kharkov regions.
️Russian air defences shot down one Ukrainian F-16 aircraft and 207 drones.
Among the Ukrainian losses are two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, a US-made Paladin 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled gun-howitzer, as well as other units of military equipment.