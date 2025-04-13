https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/russian-troops-take-control-of-yelyzavetovka-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1121864776.html

Russian Forces Liberate Yelizavetovka in Donetsk Region

Russia's Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Units of the Tsentr group of forces liberated the village of Yelyzavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic as the result of active and decisive actions," the ministry said.More statements from the Russian MoD daily briefing on the special military operation's progress: Among the Ukrainian losses are two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, a US-made Paladin 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled gun-howitzer, as well as other units of military equipment.

