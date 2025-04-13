International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Yelizavetovka in Donetsk Region
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Units of the Tsentr group of forces liberated the village of Yelyzavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic as the result of active and decisive actions," the ministry said.More statements from the Russian MoD daily briefing on the special military operation's progress: Among the Ukrainian losses are two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, a US-made Paladin 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled gun-howitzer, as well as other units of military equipment.
10:17 GMT 13.04.2025 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 13.04.2025)
Russia's T-72B3M tank is seen firing at the Ukrainian army's positions in the special military operation zone. File photo
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Units of the Tsentr group of forces liberated the village of Yelyzavetovka in the Donetsk People's Republic as the result of active and decisive actions," the ministry said.
More statements from the Russian MoD daily briefing on the special military operation's progress:
Ukraine lost up to 310 servicemen and 18 vehicles in the Russian Yug Battlegroup's combat zone.
️Ukraine lost up to 70 troops in the Russian Dnepr Battlegroup's combat zone.
️Ukraine lost up to 130 soldiers in the Russian Vostok Battlegroup's combat zone.
️Ukraine lost up to 260 troops in the Russian Zapad Battlegroup's combat zone.
️Ukraine lost up to 90 servicemen in the Belgorod and Kharkov regions.
️Russian air defences shot down one Ukrainian F-16 aircraft and 207 drones.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Kursk Incursion Robbed Western Taxpayers of $7.8Bln in Lost Military Equipment
Yesterday, 09:33 GMT
Among the Ukrainian losses are two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, a US-made Paladin 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled gun-howitzer, as well as other units of military equipment.
