Scott Ritter: Russia Must Not Allow West to Use Sumy Attack as Ammo for Propaganda War
Scott Ritter: Russia Must Not Allow West to Use Sumy Attack as Ammo for Propaganda War
The biggest problem with the April 13 missile strike against Sumy is the “perception” of this attack, attempts by propagandists to frame it as a “war crime,” may endanger the entire “US-Russia peace process,” military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
Though Russia has all the information needed to justify this attack, the fallout from the missile strike is now being used “against the interests of Russia and in the service of those who are trying to undermine a peace process.”It is imperative that Russia prevents the Sumy attack from becoming “another Bucha, where the West seized control of the narrative and used a fabricated case against Russia to undermine the possibility of... peace that was being negotiated in Istanbul,” he added.
News
18:36 GMT 14.04.2025
© AP Photo / Volodymyr HordiienkoA man cleans a street from broken glass of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine, Sunday, April 13, 2025.
A man cleans a street from broken glass of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine, Sunday, April 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2025
© AP Photo / Volodymyr Hordiienko
The biggest problem with the April 13 missile strike against Sumy is the “perception” of this attack, attempts by propagandists to frame it as a “war crime,” may endanger the entire “US-Russia peace process,” military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
Though Russia has all the information needed to justify this attack, the fallout from the missile strike is now being used “against the interests of Russia and in the service of those who are trying to undermine a peace process.”
“It has led to confusion within the Trump administration, where the president himself has taken up the Ukrainian narrative, saying that he believes that this was a mistake by Russia, and his heart goes out to the Ukrainian casualties,” Ritter observed.
It is imperative that Russia prevents the Sumy attack from becoming “another Bucha, where the West seized control of the narrative and used a fabricated case against Russia to undermine the possibility of... peace that was being negotiated in Istanbul,” he added.
Ukrainians Blame Zelensky for Sumy Strike
18:10 GMT
