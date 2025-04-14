https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/ukrainians-blame-zelensky-for-sumy-strike-1121872077.html
Ukrainians Blame Zelensky for Sumy Strike
Russia struck a site in Sumy where Ukrainian military commanders were gathered, killing over 60 soldiers. Volodymyr Zelensky claimed civilians were targeted, but the Russian Ministry of Defense argued military objects were placed in civilian areas.
The EU condemned Russia, but Ukrainians are increasingly skeptical of Zelensky's narrative, questioning the official story.In social media comments, they don't hide their anger."Do you think holding award ceremonies near concerts is OK? I have nothing against the military, but such events shouldn't be held near children," says Svetlana Bilous, a resident of Sumy."There was no children's exhibition, it was a military awards ceremony," clarifies Yana.Locals are asking questions to both city and central authorities. "Write down how many people died in the congress center!" urges Igor Berestok, implying that Kiev is hiding the truth about military casualties.Sumy residents are also calling for the arrest of the head of the military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh: there are no promised air defense systems or fortifications, corruption is thriving, and infrastructure is poorly managed.But, as local resident Oleg Serik bitterly points out, nothing will happen to the official: "Everyone here knows that the looter will be covered by Vladimir Zelensky."
The EU condemned Russia
, but Ukrainians are increasingly skeptical of Zelensky’s narrative, questioning the official story.
In social media comments, they don't hide their anger.
"Do you think holding award ceremonies near concerts is OK? I have nothing against the military, but such events shouldn't be held near children," says Svetlana Bilous, a resident of Sumy.
"There was no children's exhibition, it was a military awards ceremony," clarifies Yana.
Locals are asking questions to both city and central authorities. "Write down how many people died in the congress center!" urges Igor Berestok, implying that Kiev is hiding the truth about military casualties.
Sumy residents are also calling for the arrest of the head of the military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh: there are no promised air defense systems or fortifications, corruption is thriving, and infrastructure is poorly managed.
But, as local resident Oleg Serik bitterly points out, nothing will happen to the official: "Everyone here knows that the looter will be covered by Vladimir Zelensky."