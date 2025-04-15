https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/natos-mission-is-not-to-wage-wars-or-fund-them---state-dept-spokeswoman-1121877338.html

NATO's Mission is Not to Wage Wars or Fund Them - State Dept. Spokeswoman

The United States aims to ensure that the military alliance fulfills its mission as a deterrent and refrains from engaging in or funding wars, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday.

"We want to make sure and help to make sure that the nations in NATO can actually deliver on the mission of NATO, which is to be a deterrent. It is not to help with wars or to help fight them, or to fund them, or to make it a little bit better as the wars are going on," Bruce said at a press briefing.She then immediately urged NATO members to increase their defense spending.Recently, the West has increasingly voiced ideas about a direct armed conflict between the alliance and Russia. The Kremlin, however, noted that Russia did not pose a threat, did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests. In addition, in recent years, Russia has noted NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calls this "containment of Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of the Alliance's forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow remained open to dialogue with NATO, but on an equal basis, while the West must abandon its course toward militarizing the continent.

