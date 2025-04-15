https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/russia-us-and-china-will-lead-a-new-world-order---javier-milei-1121873271.html

Russia, US and China Will Lead a New World Order - Javier Milei

Russia, US and China Will Lead a New World Order - Javier Milei

Sputnik International

The leaders of the new world order will be Russia, the US and China, while Europe will face an uphill struggle, says Argentine President Javier Milei.

2025-04-15T02:56+0000

2025-04-15T02:56+0000

2025-04-15T09:01+0000

world

javier milei

argentina

new world order

china

us

russia

europe

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118774807_0:308:2961:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_82a08491a92dd2c46e3d07c5b1d7135f.jpg

"We see that the world is now being restructured. The world order we knew after the Second World War is now dead," the head of state said in an interview with Radio Neura.Asked how he envisioned the world order, the president said, "The United States leads the Americas, Russia leads Eurasia, and China leads Asia in the part not led by Russia.""Europe has a tough fight ahead of it, it has to overcome Wokeism. Europe has not been growing for a very long time," Milei noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250312/how-putins-greater-eurasia-proposal-could-save-the-continent-from-wests-hegemony-1121633211.html

argentina

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new world order, who are new world leaders, is the us sole world leader, can russia and china win the us, is europe still a world leader