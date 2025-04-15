https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/russia-us-and-china-will-lead-a-new-world-order---javier-milei-1121873271.html
The leaders of the new world order will be Russia, the US and China, while Europe will face an uphill struggle, says Argentine President Javier Milei.
"We see that the world is now being restructured. The world order we knew after the Second World War is now dead," the head of state said in an interview with Radio Neura.Asked how he envisioned the world order, the president said, "The United States leads the Americas, Russia leads Eurasia, and China leads Asia in the part not led by Russia.""Europe has a tough fight ahead of it, it has to overcome Wokeism. Europe has not been growing for a very long time," Milei noted.
The leaders of the new world order will be Russia, the US and China, while Europe will face an uphill struggle, says Argentine President Javier Milei.
"We see that the world is now being restructured. The world order we knew after the Second World War is now dead," the head of state said in an interview with Radio Neura.
Asked how he envisioned the world order, the president said, "The United States leads the Americas, Russia leads Eurasia, and China leads Asia in the part not led by Russia."
"Europe has a tough fight ahead of it, it has to overcome Wokeism. Europe has not been growing for a very long time," Milei noted.