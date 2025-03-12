https://sputnikglobe.com/20250312/how-putins-greater-eurasia-proposal-could-save-the-continent-from-wests-hegemony-1121633211.html

How Putin’s Greater Eurasia Proposal Could Save the Continent From West's Hegemony

How Putin’s Greater Eurasia Proposal Could Save the Continent From West's Hegemony

Sputnik International

Eurasia needs a continent-wide structure akin to the African Union or CELAC, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. What is he implying?

2025-03-12T15:38+0000

2025-03-12T15:38+0000

2025-03-12T15:38+0000

world

business

vladimir putin

sergey lavrov

eurasia

russia

african union (au)

community of latin american and caribbean states (celac)

european union (eu)

eurasian economic union

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119048387_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_43cd2d7fefaf2562b1615499c450e135.jpg

The origins of the Greater Eurasian Partnership (GEP) concept: GEP, a concept proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015, would replace the outdated "Greater Europe" (from Lisbon to Vladivostok) plan. What could GEP provide to the continent? From Common Trade to Common Security: How Did GEP Evolve? 2015: Putin proposed GEP as part of the path to a just, multipolar world order based on equal and mutually beneficial cooperation. 2016: He named the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as a key integration hub, stating the project is open to all, including the EU. Moscow "holds no grudges" but won’t play a one-sided game, he warned. 2017: Putin described GEP as a "civilizational project" that would transform Eurasia’s political and economic landscape. "We must set an example for a joint, innovative, and constructive future." 2022: Amid Western sanctions and asset freezes, Putin called for a comprehensive GEP economic strategy, stressing that more nations are pursuing independent policies. June 2024: Putin urged expanded settlements in national currencies, independent payment systems, and transport corridors within GEP. The same month Putin emphasized GEP's role as the socio-economic foundation of a "new system of indivisible security" and instructed the Foreign Ministry to advance international agreements accordingly. March 2025: Russia is not imposing anything but rather initiating a discussion on a vision for Eurasia’s continental structure, which could serve as the foundation for a future security architecture, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20181101/russia-eu-eurasia-1069395018.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/de-dollarization-trend-will-persist-despite-trumps-opposition-1121534707.html

eurasia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

vladimir putin, greater eurasia, greater eurasian partnership, russia, free trade zones, de-dollarization, eurasian connectivity, western hegemony, multipolarity, fair trade, indivisible security on eurasian continent