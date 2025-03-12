International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250312/how-putins-greater-eurasia-proposal-could-save-the-continent-from-wests-hegemony-1121633211.html
How Putin's Greater Eurasia Proposal Could Save the Continent From West's Hegemony
How Putin’s Greater Eurasia Proposal Could Save the Continent From West's Hegemony
Eurasia needs a continent-wide structure akin to the African Union or CELAC, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. What is he implying?
eurasia
russia
How Putin’s Greater Eurasia Proposal Could Save the Continent From West's Hegemony

Ekaterina Blinova
Eurasia needs a continent-wide structure akin to the African Union or CELAC, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. What is he implying?
The origins of the Greater Eurasian Partnership (GEP) concept:
GEP, a concept proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015, would replace the outdated "Greater Europe" (from Lisbon to Vladivostok) plan.
What could GEP provide to the continent?
A network of free trade zones
Inter-bloc trade and economic partnerships
Expanded settlements in national currencies & independent payment systems --Development of Eurasian transport corridors
A foundation for indivisible security on the continent
Territorial integrity, economic sovereignty and cultural and social protection for member states
A common platform to settle disputes and prevent conflicts
